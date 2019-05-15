17 Mai 2019 , 14:21 in LifeStar
Cei doi fii ai megastarului Michael Jackson, Prince si "Blanket" Jackson, au debutat intr-un serial propriu, difuzat pe YouTube si dedicat recenziilor de filme, noteaza contactmusic.com.

Prima recenzie a celor doi frati, in varsta de 22 de ani respectiv 17 ani a vizat filmul "Avengers: Endgame", potrivit jurnalul.ro.

"Suntem foarte incantati sa va anuntam ca am inceput un canal dedicat recenziilor de filme. Chiar acum puteti sa vedeti prima noastra inregistrare video pe canalul nostru de YouTube. Stim ca este o prima inregistrare bruta, insa dorim sa va luam alaturi de noi in calatoria noastra, pe masura ce vom imbunatati si vom dezvolta acest show. Ca de obicei, asteptam toate reactiile voastre aici sau in spatiul dedicat comentariilor de pe YouTube. Asteptati-va la mai multe inregistrari din partea noastra", se arata intr-un mesaj publicat pe contul de Instagram al lui Prince Jackson.

