Prima recenzie a celor doi frati, in varsta de 22 de ani respectiv 17 ani a vizat filmul "Avengers: Endgame", potrivit jurnalul.ro.
"Suntem foarte incantati sa va anuntam ca am inceput un canal dedicat recenziilor de filme. Chiar acum puteti sa vedeti prima noastra inregistrare video pe canalul nostru de YouTube. Stim ca este o prima inregistrare bruta, insa dorim sa va luam alaturi de noi in calatoria noastra, pe masura ce vom imbunatati si vom dezvolta acest show. Ca de obicei, asteptam toate reactiile voastre aici sau in spatiul dedicat comentariilor de pe YouTube. Asteptati-va la mai multe inregistrari din partea noastra", se arata intr-un mesaj publicat pe contul de Instagram al lui Prince Jackson.
We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio) we know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y’all ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼🎞📽 #avengersendgame Edit: Will be making an actual channel dedicated to series stay tuned
