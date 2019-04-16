Pompierii au anuntat marti dimineata ca focul izbucnit uni dupa-amiaza la Catedrala Notre-Dame este sub control si a fost stins partial, transmite AFP.





Update 11:25- "Tot incendiul este stins. Suntem acum in faza expertizei'', a spus Gabriel Plus, purtatorul de cuvant al brigazii de pompieri din Paris in cadrul unei conferinte de presa in fata catedralei Notre-Dame. El a tinut sa mentioneze ca "focul violent" s-a extins foarte repede pe intreg acoperisul edificiului de aproximativ 1.000 de metri patrati", noteaza antena3.ro.

JUST IN: The Notre Dame fire has been extinguished after more than nine hours of fighting, according to the Paris Fire Brigade https://t.co/pHxOajHWAH pic.twitter.com/JGyFJjdons — CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2019

Pictures are emerging of the damaged interior of Notre Dame following the devastating fire pic.twitter.com/P9sn3TQK38 — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) April 15, 2019

"Focul este complet sub control. A fost stins partial, mai raman cateva focare reziduale de stins", a declara locotenent-colonelul Gabriel Plus, purtator de cuvant al pompierilor din Paris, potrivit stirileprotv.ro.

Se pare ca flacarile au distrus partea superioara a catedralei, printre care cele doua turnuri de clopot si varful, care s-au prabusit, insa structura Notre-Dame a fost salvata si pastrata in intregime.

Din fericire, potrivit ziarulunirea.ro, au mai fost salvate Cununa de spini a lui Iisus, tunica regelui Ludovic cel Sfant si Marea Cruce a ramas neatinsa de flacari, precum se poate observa in imaginile postate pe Twitter.

In the midst of the rubble and ashes of Notre Dame Cathedral … THE CROSS STILL STANDS! Great photo by Reuters' Philippe Wojazer pic.twitter.com/qYOnFbk7dq — Calvary™ (@Thru_The_Word) April 16, 2019

All things considered, the interior of #Notredame seems relatively unscathed. The vault is damaged, but considering the flèche collapsed early on during the fire, I'm impressed the extent of damage is not worse. pic.twitter.com/cZWsbz5HWz — Kanin Clark (@KaninClark) April 15, 2019

First Photos Inside Notre Dame Show Cross Shining Through the Smoke After Fire Ravages Cathedral https://t.co/MhEetViLC0 — People (@people) April 16, 2019

The bravery of firemen and the genius of vaulted ceilings saved Notre Dame. The stone probably prevented most of the fire from entering the interior. Only the outer timber could burn. #NotreDameFire pic.twitter.com/H4XY1Leba0 — Grace Frizzell (@gfrizzell4) April 15, 2019