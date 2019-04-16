16 Aprilie 2019 , 11:17 in International
Pompierii au anuntat marti dimineata ca focul izbucnit uni dupa-amiaza la Catedrala Notre-Dame este sub control si a fost stins partial, transmite AFP.

Update 11:25- "Tot incendiul este stins. Suntem acum in faza expertizei'', a spus Gabriel Plus, purtatorul de cuvant al brigazii de pompieri din Paris in cadrul unei conferinte de presa in fata catedralei Notre-Dame. El a tinut sa mentioneze ca "focul violent" s-a extins foarte repede pe intreg acoperisul edificiului de aproximativ 1.000 de metri patrati", noteaza antena3.ro.

"Focul este complet sub control. A fost stins partial, mai raman cateva focare reziduale de stins", a declara locotenent-colonelul Gabriel Plus, purtator de cuvant al pompierilor din Paris, potrivit stirileprotv.ro.

Se pare ca flacarile au distrus partea superioara a catedralei, printre care cele doua turnuri de clopot si varful, care s-au prabusit, insa structura Notre-Dame a fost salvata si pastrata in intregime.

Din fericire, potrivit ziarulunirea.ro, au mai fost salvate Cununa de spini a lui Iisus, tunica regelui Ludovic cel Sfant si Marea Cruce a ramas neatinsa de flacari, precum se poate observa in imaginile postate pe Twitter.

