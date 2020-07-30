Kelvin Hudson a avut norocul să dea peste un peisaj desprins din basme. În timp ce se plimba prin pădure, a observat că scoarța unui copac era acoperită de o mulțime de fluturi albaștri.
Hudson se poate considera cu adevărat norocos că a putut realiza această fotografie. Această specie de fluturi își petrece cea mai mare parte a timpului ascunsă în arbuști. Chiar dacă au aripile de o culoare vibranta, în general le țin cu partea maronie la vedere pentru a se camufla și proteja de păsări sau alte insecte.
It’s been a strange and amusing week. I’ve gone from 460 followers to over 2,500 today! With the total rising constantly. This image has been discovered by endless nature type insta accounts, one had 300,000 likes. Adding up all the tagged accounts comes to 700,000 and rising. Imagine if I received a Euro or equivalent for every like. Ah well dream on! Maybe it’s got something to do with this recently published book, The Language of butterflies by Wendy Williams. It’s of course available to purchase as a signed fine art print . DM me. . #Butterflies #butterflies🦋 #morphbutterflies #thelanguageofbutterflies #wendywilliams #landscape #insects #butterfliesofinstagram #photoforsale #photography #bluebutterflies #ecosystem #nature #naturephotography #analogphotography #filmphotography #filmisnotdead #largeformatphotography #travel #naturelover #animalsofinstagram #travelgram #natgeotravel #photopolitic #friendsinperson #colorphotography #worldcaptures #beauty #waunderlust #stunninglandscape
