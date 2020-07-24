Mithun, un fotograf din India, își amintește de acest lucru ori de câte ori începe un nou proiect.
Mithun este un fotograf pasionat de natură, dar în mod special de feline mari precum leoparzi. Pe pagina lui de Instagram postează frecvent imagini cu aceste creaturi majestice, adunând astfel 140.000 de urmăritori.
Recent, Mithun a reușit să surprindă o imagine deosebită - o întâlnire între un leopard și o pantera neagră.
Imaginea este realizată în așa fel încât pare că pantera este umbra leopardului. Mai mult, ambele feline privesc calm spre camera de fotografiat.
Mithun spune că a așteptat timp de șase ani să prindă această imagine perfectă.
The Eternal Couple . Saaya and Cleopatra have been courting since 4 years now and whenever they are together it’s a sight to behold. The forest comes alive as they trot nonchalantly in his fabled kingdom. Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed. . This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight. . #kabini #love #leopard #nikon #wild #Natgeo #mithunhphotography #instagood #instadaily #jungle #bigcat #forest #wildlifephotography #nature #wildlife #blackpanther #melanistic #therealblackpanther #thebisonresort
O postare distribuită de Mithun H (@mithunhphotography) pe