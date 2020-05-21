Încă de când un ofițer britanic a capturat prima imagine cu muntele Everest în anul 1903, foarte mulți fotografi au încercat să realizeze imagini iconice cu cel mai înalt vârf din lume. Din cauza înălțimii sale, este foarte greu să îl fotografiezi astfel încât să poți vedea și imensitatea muntelui, dar și peisajul înconjurător.
Anul acesta, Renan Ozturk, un fotograf în vârstă de 39 de ani, și-a pus în cap să facă fix asta. Acesta a folosit o drona modificată cu ajutorul căruia a surprins muntele Everest în toată splendoarea lui.
Ozturk a plănuit totul cu mare grijă timp de opt luni, dar a avut la dispoziție doar 15 minute pentru a realiza fotografia înainte ca bateria dronei să cedeze din cauza frigului aprig.
Pentru a se pregăti pentru acest moment, Ozturk a zburat drona într-o cameră hiperbarică din California. A lucrat și cu producătorii dronei pentru a face câteva modificări care să îi permită să o controleze de la o distanță mai mare.
Rezultatul este o panoramă de 360 de grade superbă a celui mai înalt pisc din lume.
Mai multe imagini spectaculoase poți vedea aici.