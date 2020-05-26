Andre Drummond, un baschetbalist ce activează în NBA, a vizitat un restaurant din Florida și i-a făcut chelneriței de acolo un cadou impresionant.
Jucătorul de la Clevelend Cavaliers a avut o notă de plată de 164,25 de dolari, însă a decis să lase un bacșiș mai mult decât generos. Întâmplarea a fost relatată ulterior pe Instagram chiar de către un angajat al restaurantului.
Când femeia care a primit acest bacșiș și-a dat seama de suma lăsată de Drummond, a fost emoționată până la lacrimi și nu a știut cum să reacționeze.
Andre Drummond a comentat asupra întâmplării și a mulțumit restaurantului pentru ospitalitatea oferită: ”vă mulțumesc pentru că ați fost grozavi”, le-a transmis acesta angajaților, arată world-today-news.com.
Restaurantele din regiune abia ce s-au redeschis și au început să primească clienți, după carantina impusă de coronavirus. Momentan, însă, capacitatea maximă este limitată la 25% din numărul de clienți obișnuit.
E important de notat și faptul că în SUA, industria ospitalieră se bazează foarte mult pe bacșișuri și există o reală cultură în jurul acestui gest, deoarece salariile sunt foarte mici.
Our waitress, @kaxandra.diaz experience yesterday, “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd “ * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!
