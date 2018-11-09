"As vrea sa anunt ca nu voi mai continua parteneriatul cu Simona in 2019 strict din motive familiale. Dupa ce m-am gandit mult si am discutat mult, dupa multi ani cu peste 30 de saptamani pe drumuri departe de familie, am decis sa iau un an sabatic, pentru a fi mai mult alaturi de copiii mei.
Multumesc Simonei pentru patru ani minunati. Personalitatea ei, etica ei, generozitatea si profesionalismul au facut sa fie o placere sa fiu antrenorul ei. Este o tanara minunata sio persoana pe care o respect enorma, ceea ce inseamna mai mult decat orice rezultat.
Practic am avut jobul de vis si ii multumesc ca a facut posibil acest lucru. Ii urez Simonei sa continue cu succesul si abia astept sa o sustin anul viitor. O mentiune speciala pentru Theo Cercel, Andrei Cristofor si Virginia Ruzici, carora le multumesc pentru sprijin, incredere, prietenie si munca minunata. Si in final, fanilor romani. Sunteti cei mai tari. Multumesc ca ati adoptat un australian si l-ati facut sa se simta ca unul de-al vostru. Multumesc", a scris Darren Cahill pe Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I would like to announce that Simona and I will not be continuing our partnership in 2019 purely for family reasons on my part. . After much thought and discussion, and many years with 30 plus weeks on the road away from my family, I’ve decided to take a 12 month break from coaching to be home more for support as our children enter important stages of their lives with the final year of high school, sports and college preparations all becoming more time consuming. . I’d like to thank Simona for the last 4 amazing years. Her understanding, personality, work ethic, generosity and professionalism made it a pleasure to stand by her side as her coach. She’s a young woman of total class and someone I respect greatly which is something more important than any result achieved. . Basically, I had the dream job and I want to thank her for making it that way, and the opportunity to work with someone so talented and dedicated. . I wish Simo and her team nothing but continued success and I look forward to supporting her from the sidelines next year. . A special mention to Theo Cercel, Andrei Cristofor and Virginia Ruzici for all of the support, belief, friendship and great work through the years. . And finally, to the Romanian fans that show unwavering passion and support for their girl. You guys rock, seriously. Thanks for adopting this Aussie as one of your own for the last 4 years and making me feel welcome in your country. Mulțumesc ❤️ . I will continue to work with the ESPN team at the AO, Wimbledon & US Open tournaments in 2019. . Cheers, Darren
A post shared by Darren Cahill (@dc10s) on
"Iti multumesc atat de mult Darren Cahill pentru munca imensa si incredibilul suport pe care mi l-ai acordat in ultimii patru ani. Am fost atat de norocoasa sa particip in calatoria aceasta alaturi de tine. Iti urez tie si familiei toate cele bune si sper sa ne vedem curand", a aratat Simona Halep pe aceeasi retea de socializare.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much @dc10s for all your hard work and incredible support over the past four years. I was lucky to have you and what a journey we had. Wishing you and your family nothing but the best and I'm sure I'll see you soon!
A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep) on