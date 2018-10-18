"A fost o decizie foarte dificila, dar e mai bine pentru starea mea de sanatate. Spatele meu nu este ok. Nu m-am antrenat in ultimele patru saptamani. Nu sunt pregatita sa particip la nivel inalt si am inca inflamatii. Nu e usor sa intru pe teren si sa joc in acest moment", a declarat Simona Halep, potrivit Digi24.

In locul Simonei Halep va participa Kiki Bertens (locul 10 WTA).