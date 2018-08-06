"Saptamana trecuta nu a fost usoara pentru mine. Nu doar pentru ca a trebuit sa fac fata unor evenimente personale dificile, dar am avut si o proasta dispozitie. Mai mult, am simtit ca nu sunt o mama buna.
Am citit in mai multe articole ca emotiile post-natale ar putea dura pana la trei ani daca nu faci nimic in acest sens. Dar eu prefer comunicarea. Sa vorbesc cu mama mea, cu surorile mele, prietenii mei, care m-au ajutat sa inteleg ca ceea ce am resimtit este absolut normal. Este perfect normal sa ma simt ca si cum nu as face suficient pentru copilul meu.
Toti am trecut prin asta. Muncesc mult, ma antrenez si incerc sa devin cea mai buna sportiva posibil. Insa nu pot sa fiu prezenta in viata ei atat de mult cat mi-as dori. Sa te intorci acasa si sa muncesti, sa gasesti acel echilibru cu copiii este o adevarata arta. Voi (mamele) sunt niste eroine!”, a scris Serena, concluzionand: „Eu sunt aici pentru a va spune: daca aveti o saptamana sau o zi dificila, este normal, pentru ca si eu am!!! Dar exista intotdeauna o noua zi!", a scris Serena Williams pe Instagram.
Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom. I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week--it’s ok--I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!
