26 Aprilie 2019 , 12:25 in Politica
Liderul grupului ALDE din Parlamentul European, Guy Verhofstadt, a cerut joi excluderea partidului lui Calin Popescu Tariceanu din Alianta Liberal-Democratilor Europeni.

"Din pacate, situatia din Romania continua sa regreseze. Grupul ALDE a decis la inceputul lui aprilie sa excluda ALDE Romania. Ne asteptam ca Partidul ALDE sa urmeze aceasta decizie si sa-i excluda formal din miscarea noastra cat mai curand posibil', a scris Verhofstadt, pe contul lui de Twitter.

