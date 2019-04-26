"Din pacate, situatia din Romania continua sa regreseze. Grupul ALDE a decis la inceputul lui aprilie sa excluda ALDE Romania. Ne asteptam ca Partidul ALDE sa urmeze aceasta decizie si sa-i excluda formal din miscarea noastra cat mai curand posibil', a scris Verhofstadt, pe contul lui de Twitter.

Sadly, the situation in Romania keeps regressing. The @ALDEGroup decided in early April to exclude ALDE Romania. We expect the @ALDEParty to follow this decision and formally expel them from our movement, as soon as possible. https://t.co/UNo6qE1tTu