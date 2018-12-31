2 Martie 2019 , 00:17 in Social
Prezentatoarea TV Alessandra Stoicescu, in varsta de 42 de ani, este gravida pentru prima data.

Alessandra Stoicescu a facut anuntul pe Instagram, printr-o fotografie postata pe reteaua de socializare.

"Primul nostru boboc de floare!", a scris ea, postand o imagine in care poarta pe mana o bratara cu un martisor ce are talpile unui bebelus.


Alessandra Stoicescu este casatorita cu Sergiu Constantinescu , in varsta de 48 de ani, din anul 2013. Sergiu Constantinescu mai are un copil dintr-o casnicie anterioara, noteaza adevarul.ro.

In prezent, Alessandra Stoicescu este moderatoarea emisiunii "100 de minute" de la Antena 3.

