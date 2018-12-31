Alessandra Stoicescu a facut anuntul pe Instagram, printr-o fotografie postata pe reteaua de socializare.
"Primul nostru boboc de floare!", a scris ea, postand o imagine in care poarta pe mana o bratara cu un martisor ce are talpile unui bebelus.
Primul nostru boboc de floare! 🌹❤️@constantinescusergiu #happiness #blossom #miracle #love #life
Alessandra Stoicescu este casatorita cu Sergiu Constantinescu , in varsta de 48 de ani, din anul 2013. Sergiu Constantinescu mai are un copil dintr-o casnicie anterioara, noteaza adevarul.ro.
In prezent, Alessandra Stoicescu este moderatoarea emisiunii "100 de minute" de la Antena 3.
Make a wish..🌹 #happy #love #paris #newyearseve
