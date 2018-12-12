"Am fost profund intristata de vestile teribile de la Strasbourg. Condamn cu tarie acest atac asupra unor oameni nevinovati care voiau doar sa viziteze Targul de Craciun. Gandurile mele sunt la victimele si familiile lor", a scris Viorica Dancila pe Twitter.



I was deeply saddened by the terrible news in #Strasbourg. I strongly condemn this attack on innocent people who just wanted to visit the Christmas market. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.