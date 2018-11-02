"Astazi ii onoram pe jurnalistii care isi risca vietile in numele adevarului. Libertatea de expresie si informatia sunt valori de baza ale democratiei, pe care trebuie sa le protejam. Avem responsabilitatea sa le cerem socoteala celor care comit crime impotriva presei", a scris seful statului pe Twitter.

Today we honour the journalists who risk their lives in the name of truth. Freedom of expression and information are core democratic values that must be protected. We have the responsibility to demand the accountability of those who commit crimes against the media. #EndImpunity