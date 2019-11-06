"Mai mult de 4000 de persoane au mers seara trecuta pe strazile din Bucuresti, cerandu-i Ministrului Padurilor din Romania sa opreasca exploatarile ilegale si sa protejeze in mod real ultimele paduri virgine din Europa. Proteste pe aceasi tema au avut loc in mai multe orase ale tarii. In fiecare an, 38 de milioane de metri cubi de lemn dispar din padurile din Romania. Majoritatea copacilor sunt taiati in mod ilegal. S-au intamplat si sute de atacuri asupra padurarilor, doi dintre ei fiind ucisi intr-un mod brutal pentru ca au protejat aceste paduri. Din Amazon pana in Romania, atacurile impotriva aparatorilor padurilor se inmultesc. Trebuie sa protejam padurile si pe oamenii care le apara", se arata in mesajul actorului, potrivit hotnews.ro.
Postarea a strans aproape 350.000 de like-uri la 14 ore de la postare.
#Regram #RG @greenpeace: More than 4000 people marched last night on the streets of Bucharest, demanding the Romanian Ministry of Forest to put an end to illegal logging and real protection for Europe's last virgin forests. Similar protests took place in several cities across the country. Each year, 38 million cubic meters of wood disappear from Romania’s forests. Most of the trees are cut down illegally. . There have also been hundreds of attacks on forest rangers, including two who have been brutally murdered, for protecting these forests. From the Amazon to Romania, attacks against forest defenders are increasing. We need to protect the forests and the people who protect them. 🌲🌲🌲 . . #StopIllegalLogging . 📸 Cătălin Georgescu / @greenpeace_romania . . #greenpeace #forests #forestsarelife #amazon #nature #conservation #trees #treesofinstagram🎄#romania
A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on