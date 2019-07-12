19 Septembrie 2019 , 15:32 in LifeStar
Nick Carter, membru al trupei Backstreet Boys, a obtinut un ordin de restrictie impotriva fratelui sau, cantaretul Aaron Carter, care l-ar fi amenintat ca ii va omori sotia insarcinata si copilul nenascut, informeaza Press Association.

Potrivit ordinului de restrictie, Aaron trebuie sa ramana la o distanta de cel putin 30 de metri de fratele sau, familia si locuinta acestora din Las Vegas.

"Dupa o analiza atenta, sora mea, Angel, si cu mine regretam ca am fost nevoiti sa cerem astazi un ordin de restrictie impotriva fratelui nostru, Aaron", a spus Nick Carter (39 de ani), explicand decizia luata.

"Tinand cont de comportamentul din ce in ce mai alarmat al lui Aaron si de confesiunile recente ale acestuia cum ca ar nutri ganduri si intentia de a-mi ucide sotia insarcinata si copilul nenascut, nu avem de ales si trebuie sa luam toate masurile posibile pentru a ne proteja pe noi si familia noastra", a mai spus cantaretul.

"Ne iubim fratele si speram ca va primi tratamentul de care are nevoie inainte de a-si face rau siesi sau altei persoane", a afirmat Nick Carter.

Aaron Carter (31 de ani) a recunoscut pe Twitter primirea ordinului de restrictie, dar a negat acuzatiile referitoare la comportament sau agresiv.

"Sunt uimit de acuzatiile impotriva mea si nu doresc sa fac rau nimanui, in niciun caz familiei mele. Aveti grija de voi. Nick Carter, relatia noastra s-a terminat", a scris Aaron, care a devenit celebru la sfarsitul anilor '90.














Ironically, two years ago TODAY, September 13, 2017, I went back to rehab and got myself clean and sober. It has been an incredible two years learning about myself and my abilities. I got myself the help I needed and now I’m getting my mother the help she needs. @thedoctorstv and rehab saved my life and I’m hoping they can do the same for her. My family and I have had our ups and downs, but I will never NOT be there when they need me and right now, I am all my mother has and she NEEDS me. #Familyfirst. Always. I have been blessed with an incredible life, while it hasn’t always been easy, it is my time to shine. I am growing and learning every day and I won’t stop ever. #recovery #mentalhealthawareness #2years

A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on

Aaron s-a confruntat in trecut cu consumul de droguri si probleme de sanatate mintala. Intr-o editie recenta din emisiunea The Doctors, cantaretul a marturisit ca sufera de ''tulburare de personalitate multipla, schizofrenie, anxietate acuta si depresie maniacala''.

Ulterior, cantaretul a spus ca nu are nicio problema psihica, iar emisiunea a fost montata ca sa para ca ar avea.

Producatorii emisiunii The Doctors au negat ca editia respectiva ar fi fost editata. Nick Carter este membru al trupei de succes Backstreet Boys, iar sotia acestuia, Lauren, urmeaza sa aduca pe lume cel de-al doilea copil al cuplului in luna mai.

