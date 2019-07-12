



























Ironically, two years ago TODAY, September 13, 2017, I went back to rehab and got myself clean and sober. It has been an incredible two years learning about myself and my abilities. I got myself the help I needed and now I’m getting my mother the help she needs. @thedoctorstv and rehab saved my life and I’m hoping they can do the same for her. My family and I have had our ups and downs, but I will never NOT be there when they need me and right now, I am all my mother has and she NEEDS me. #Familyfirst. Always. I have been blessed with an incredible life, while it hasn’t always been easy, it is my time to shine. I am growing and learning every day and I won’t stop ever. #recovery #mentalhealthawareness #2years