8 August 2019 , 12:41 in LifeStar
Actrita Milla Jovovich a anuntat, prin intermediul unei postari pe Instagram, ca este insarcinata la varsta de 43 de ani.

Actrita a dezvaluit ca asteapta o fetita si a vorbit si despre sarcina pierduta anterior, din pricina varstei, ceea ce a facut-o sa aiba sentimente amestecate, de la "bucurie completa si groaza totala".

"Gravida din nou. Dupa ce am aflat ca sunt insarcinata in urma cu 13 saptamani, am avut un maestec de sentimente care au oscilat intre bucurie completa si groaza totala. Din cauza varstei si a pierderii ultimei sarcini nu am vrut sa ma atasez prea repede de acest potential copil. In mod evident, nu a fost distractiv si in ultimele luni eu si familia mea am fost tensionati, asteptand rezultatele diferitelor teste si petrecand cea mai mare parte a timpului in cabinetele medicilor. Din fericire, am aflat ca vom fi binecuvantati cu inca o fata!", a transmis Milla Jovovich pe Instagram














Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on


Te-ar putea interesa si:

Mai multe despre

Vrei sa fii la curent cu cele mai importante stiri?
Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook
Iti place acest articol? Recomanda-l prietenilor:
Facebook Twitter
Aboneaza-te la 9AM sau conecteaza-te prin Facebook pentru a primi periodic articole similare.
In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului Milla Jovovich asteapta al treilea copil: "Am avut sentimente care au oscilat intre bucurie completa si groaza totala".

Ultima ora din LifeStar pe 9AM

Selma Blair, laudata pentru curajul de a posta fotografii dupa sedintele de chimioterapie: "Incredibil de frumos la orice nivel"

Selma Blair, laudata pentru curajul de a posta fotografii dupa sedintele de chimioterapie: "Incredibil de frumos la orice nivel"

A cincea editie a Bucharest International Dance Film Festival: 4-8 septembrie

A cincea editie a Bucharest International Dance Film Festival: 4-8 septembrie

Davide Martello isi anuleaza concertele pentru a veni in Romania pe 10 august: "Protestatarii se vor putea ascunde dupa pianul meu"

Davide Martello isi anuleaza concertele pentru a veni in Romania pe 10 august: "Protestatarii se vor putea ascunde dupa pianul meu"

A murit Toni Morrison, prima laureata afro-americana a premiului Nobel pentru Literatura

A murit Toni Morrison, prima laureata afro-americana a premiului Nobel pentru Literatura

Olivia Newton-John, actrita din "Grease", marturisiri despre cancerul in stadiul 4: "Brusc, ti se da o posibilitate de timp limitata"

Olivia Newton-John, actrita din "Grease", marturisiri despre cancerul in stadiul 4: "Brusc, ti se da o posibilitate de timp limitata"

Au cunoscut celebritatea dupa moarte: 10+ personalitati necunoscute in timpul vietii

Au cunoscut celebritatea dupa moarte: 10+ personalitati necunoscute in timpul vietii

Printul Harry, mesaj romantic pentru sotia sa, de ziua de nastere

Printul Harry, mesaj romantic pentru sotia sa, de ziua de nastere

Marcel Toader a murit la 56 de ani

Marcel Toader a murit la 56 de ani

Avocatul lui Gheorghe Dinca: El a crezut ca Luiza si Alexandra sunt prostituate

Avocatul lui Gheorghe Dinca: El a crezut ca Luiza si Alexandra sunt prostituate