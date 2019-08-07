Actrita a dezvaluit ca asteapta o fetita si a vorbit si despre sarcina pierduta anterior, din pricina varstei, ceea ce a facut-o sa aiba sentimente amestecate, de la "bucurie completa si groaza totala".
"Gravida din nou. Dupa ce am aflat ca sunt insarcinata in urma cu 13 saptamani, am avut un maestec de sentimente care au oscilat intre bucurie completa si groaza totala. Din cauza varstei si a pierderii ultimei sarcini nu am vrut sa ma atasez prea repede de acest potential copil. In mod evident, nu a fost distractiv si in ultimele luni eu si familia mea am fost tensionati, asteptand rezultatele diferitelor teste si petrecand cea mai mare parte a timpului in cabinetele medicilor. Din fericire, am aflat ca vom fi binecuvantati cu inca o fata!", a transmis Milla Jovovich pe Instagram
Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️
A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on