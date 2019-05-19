"Sunt coplesita si imi este greu sa gasesc cuvinte pentru a putea exprima ceea ce simt, cuvintele sunt lipsite de forta in comparatie cu tot ceea ce acest serial si Dany (Daenerys Targaryen - n.r.) au insemnat pentru mine. Capitolul de mama a dragonilor mi-a marcat intreaga viata de adult. Aceasta femeie a ramas in inima mea. Am transpirat odata cu flacarile lansate de dragon, am varsat multe lacrimi pentru cei care au plecat prea repede din familia mea si am incercat sa redau cat mai bine vorbele si actiunile lui Khaleesi. Game of Thrones m-a format ca femeie, ca actrita, ca fiinta. Mi-as fi dorit ca tatal meu sa fie aici si sa vada cat de departe am ajuns (tatal actritei a murit de cancer in 2016 n.r)", a scris Emilia Clarke (alias Daenerys Targaryen) pe Instagram.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
"Sansa, iti multumesc pentru ca m-ai invatat ceea ce sunt cu adevarat, rezistenta, valoarea si forta. M-ai invatat sa fiu buna si rabdatoare si sa stiu sa gestionez dragostea. Am crescut odata cu tine. M-am indragostit de tine la 13 ani si au trecut de atunci 10... la 23 de ani te las cu bine, dar nu voi uita niciodata ceea ce m-ai invatat. Show-ului si oamenilor incredibili care l-au facut posibil le multumesc pentru ca mi-au oferit cele mai bune lectii de viata si drama pe care le-as fi putut cere vreodata. Fara tine nu as fi persoana care sunt astazi. Iar fanilor multumim ca v-ati indragostit de personajele noastre si ca ati sustinut serialul pana la final. Va voi duce dorul nespus", a transmis Sophie Turner (alias Sansa Stark) tot pe Instagram.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
John Bradley West (alias Samwell Tarty) a transmis un mesaj inainte de difuzarea ultimului episod: "Este ultimul pas al unei calatorii lungi si minunate. O calatorie care, pentru mine, a inceput la 10 dimineata, in ziua de luni, 19 iulie 2010. Stiu asta, intrucat recent am gasit programul meu de repetitie si pregatire pentru sezonul 1, saptamana 1. Acesta mi-a fost dat cand am aterizat in Belfast pentru prima data, cu cateva saptamani inainte de a incepe sa filmam. Este vorba despre repetitia in care l-am cunoscut pe Kit (Harington n.r.) si prima data cand am purtat costumul cu care m-ati vazut timp de 8 sezoane. Am cunoscut multi oameni, ceea ce a insemnat enorm pentru mine. Nu ne puteam imagina atunci calatoria fantastica in care vom porni impreuna. Nu as schimba aceasta experienta si oamenii pe care i-am cunoscut pentru nimic in lume. Bucurati-va de acest episod si multumim pentru tot".
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
Gwendoline Christie (alias Brienne din Tarth) nu a transmis un mesaj emotionant, ci a mizat pe umor, postant o imagine in care apare mirata alaturi de Kit Harington: "Este momentul în care am aflat finalul", a mentionat ea.
BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones 🖤⚔️
