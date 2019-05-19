Realizat in colaborare cu artistii peisagisti Andree Davies si Adam White, aranjamentul horticol creat de Kate si intitulat ''Back to Nature Garden'' include un leagan construit dintr-o franghie, o casuta in copac amplasata pe o platforma la inaltime si un curs de apa cu mici cascade.
"Este un colt de natura, un spatiu interesant, destinat atat copiilor, cat si adultilor de care te poti bucura si pe care il poti explora", a declarat ducesa pentru presa inaintea inaugurarii de luni a gradinii.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
"Cred cu adevarat ca natura (...) are beneficii asupra bunastarii fizice si mintale in special in cazul copiilor mici", a subliniat ducesa.
Kate, sotia printului William si mama a trei copii, a amintit totodata ca, in activitatile sale recente, s-a concentrat asupra primelor etape din procesul de dezvoltare a copiilor, scrie Agerpres.
"Cred ca a petrece timp in aer liber atunci cand suntem tineri poate juca un rol important (...) astfel incat copiii sa devina adulti fericiti si sanatosi", a scris ducesa pe Instagram intr-un mesaj despre gradina pe care a creat-o.
Chelsea Flower Show, care se va deschise luni pentru presa si invitati, iar de marti pana sambata pentru publicul larg, este cel mai prestigios eveniment horticol din Marea Britanie.