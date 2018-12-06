Decizia survine dupa ce unor comentarii facute de actorul de comedie pe retelele de socializare in urma cu zece ani la adresa homosexualilor.
Kevin Hart a publicat un videoclip pe Instagram, mentionant: "Echipa mea mi-a spus: «O, Doamne, Kevin, toata lumea este suparata pentru mesajele publicate acum mai multi ani». Am aproape 40 de ani. Daca nu credeti ca oamenii se schimba, cresc, evolueaza pe masura ce imbatranesc, nu stiu ce sa va spun. Daca vreti sa tineti oamenii intr-un loc in care tot timpul trebuie sa justifice trecutul, faceti-o. Sunt omul gresit", a spus el.
Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people....there is nothing that you can do to change that...NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all....with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love....Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please....What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you....Have a beautiful day
"Am decis sa trec peste partea cu scuzele. Motivul este acela ca am facut asta de mai multe ori. Nu este prima data cand a venit vorba despre asta. Am discutat. Am explicat. Am spus cine sunt acum fata de cine eram. Nu voi continua sa ma intorc si sunt intr-un loc complet diferit in viata mea".
I know who I am & so do the people closest to me. #LiveLoveLaugh
I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018