"In ultimele trei zile am tot incercat sa ma trezesc din acest cosmar. Dar nu se poate. Nu stiu ce ma voi face fara tine, iubita mea. Mi-e atat de dor de tine. Astazi iti voi aduce un omagiu. Voi incerca sa-mi gasesc cuvintele pentru a putea explica relatia noastra. Am fost mai mult decat cei mai buni prieteni, am fost mai mult decat suflete pereche", se arata intr-unul dintre mesajele postate pe Instagram, conform adevarul.ro.
For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤
Timp de peste un deceniu Porter si Combs au format un cuplu. In urma relatiei lor care a durat pana in anul 2007 s-au nascut doua fete gemene si un baiat. Porter mai avea un fiu dintr-o relatie anterioara.