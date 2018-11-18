"In ultimele trei zile am tot incercat sa ma trezesc din acest cosmar. Dar nu se poate. Nu stiu ce ma voi face fara tine, iubita mea. Mi-e atat de dor de tine. Astazi iti voi aduce un omagiu. Voi incerca sa-mi gasesc cuvintele pentru a putea explica relatia noastra. Am fost mai mult decat cei mai buni prieteni, am fost mai mult decat suflete pereche", se arata intr-unul dintre mesajele postate pe Instagram, conform adevarul.ro.


"Voi avea grija de familia noastra precum tu m-ai invatat. Te voi iubi intotdeauna. Nu pot sa cred!", a mai precizat rapper-ul in alt mesaj.

I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!! 🖤 I CANT BELIEVE THIS SHIT!!!!!! FUUUUUCCCKKKKKKK!!!!!! Smfh

Porter a fost gasita decedata joi dimineata in locuinta sa din Toluca Lake, a indicat biroul de medicina legala din comitatul Los Angeles fara a dezvalui informatii privind cauza mortii.

Timp de peste un deceniu Porter si Combs au format un cuplu. In urma relatiei lor care a durat pana in anul 2007 s-au nascut doua fete gemene si un baiat. Porter mai avea un fiu dintr-o relatie anterioara.