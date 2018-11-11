Locuintele celor doua vedete se numara printre miile de case distruse de incendiile ce au curmat viata a nu mai putin de 31 de persoane.

Cantareata americana Miley Cyrus, care in prezent este logodita cu Liam Hemsworth, a tinut sa mentioneze ca se numara printre cei norocosi, avand in vedere ca animalele ei si ″dragostea vietii mele″⁣ au ″⁣scapat tefere″⁣, noteaza stirileprotv.ro.

"(Sunt) complet devastata de incendiile care imi afecteaza comunitatea. Ma numar printre cei norocosi. Animalele mele si dragostea vietii mele au scapat tefere; asta e tot ceea ce conteaza acum. Casa mea nu mai rezista, insa amintirile pe care le-am trait cu familia si prietenii sunt puternice. Sunt recunoscatoare pentru tot ce mi-a ramas", a transmis pe Twitter.

De asemenea, ea tine sa le multumeasca atat pompierilor, cat si departamentului serifului din Los Angeles.

Gerard Butler a postat si el o imagine pe retelele de socializare cu locuinta sa din Malibu, care a fost distrusa.


Mai multe celebritati care locuiesc in Malibu precum Kim Kardashian, actrita Alyssa Milano, cantareata Lady Gaga sau cineastul mexican Guillermo del Toro au fost nevoiti sa-si abandoneze resedintele.