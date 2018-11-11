Locuintele celor doua vedete se numara printre miile de case distruse de incendiile ce au curmat viata a nu mai putin de 31 de persoane.
Cantareata americana Miley Cyrus, care in prezent este logodita cu Liam Hemsworth, a tinut sa mentioneze ca se numara printre cei norocosi, avand in vedere ca animalele ei si ″dragostea vietii mele″ au ″scapat tefere″, noteaza stirileprotv.ro.
"(Sunt) complet devastata de incendiile care imi afecteaza comunitatea. Ma numar printre cei norocosi. Animalele mele si dragostea vietii mele au scapat tefere; asta e tot ceea ce conteaza acum. Casa mea nu mai rezista, insa amintirile pe care le-am trait cu familia si prietenii sunt puternice. Sunt recunoscatoare pentru tot ce mi-a ramas", a transmis pe Twitter.
De asemenea, ea tine sa le multumeasca atat pompierilor, cat si departamentului serifului din Los Angeles.
Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018
Gerard Butler a postat si el o imagine pe retelele de socializare cu locuinta sa din Malibu, care a fost distrusa.
all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff's department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet....— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018
Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org.
