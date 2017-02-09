"Reactia mea a fost «Sa fim seriosi, imposibil. Pe bune?». Am stat in fata oglinzii. M-am privit. M-am gandit «Da, esti un pic sexy astazi». Dar ca sa fiu cinstit, a fost doar un sentiment placut. A fost o surpriza placuta, cu siguranta mi-a crescut increderea in mine", a spus britanicul pentru The People.


Nominalizat la premiile Emmy, Idris Elba a fost recompensat, in 2010, cu un Glob de Aur pentru rolul din miniseria TV "Luther". Printre filmele in care a jucat se numara "Cercul de foc/ Pacific Rim" (2013), "Thor. Intunericul" (2013), "Prometheus" (2012), "Thor" (2011), "Rockenrolla" (2008) si "Mandela: Lungul drum spre libertate/ Long Walk to Freedom" (2013).

De-a lungul timpului aceasta titulatura a mai fost primita de vedete precum Blake Shelton, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, George Clooney, Channing Tatum, Denzel Washington si Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson, noteaza dcnews.ro.