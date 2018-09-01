God bless this dear man and his naked, public vulnerability tonight. He burst on stage and sang “Blackout” with even more prowess and energy than last night. “Lights I’d Home” was beautiful and the crowd was wild and so with the band during “I Will Follow.” Next was “Red Flag Day” and one moment the voice was clear and pure and then....no sound came out. I thought, given it was so abrupt, that the microphone had a technical glitch. #bono struggled on, spike the words of “ Beautiful Day,” then made a gesture of complete surrender and humility in the obvious, public moment of total powerlessness. He explained as best he could that he didn’t know what happened ed, the band would take a break and either come on or return to #Berlin for a make up show. Grace and mercy is the crowd and it’s empathetic understanding was heart warming to witness. We are all human and things happen. #lifeonlifesterms We are human beings not human doings and no one is an invincible machine. (Hopefully #wimeenders will be at the make up show, cool to meet him tonight.) @U2 #u2 @u2eitour

