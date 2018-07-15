Fotografiile au fost realizate dupa ceremonie de catre Matt Holyoak la Clarence House.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's christening. 📷 by Matt Holyoak.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism in the Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace.
