Cel mai bun film: 1917 (Universal), Ford v Ferrari (Fox), The Irishman (Netflix), Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Joker (Warner Bros.), Little Women (Sony), Marriage Story (Netflix), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), Parasite (Neon)

Actor in rol principal: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)