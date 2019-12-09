International • 9 Decembrie 2019 • 17:24 17:24 Lectura de 5 minute

Nominalizarile pentru Globul de Aur 2020 au fost anuntate in direct. Printre filmele care concureaza la premiile galei editiei de anul viitor se numara "The Irishman", "Joker", "1917", "Knives Out" sau "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".



Nominalizarile pentru cea de-a 77-a editie Globurile de Aur au fost facute luni. Prezentarile au fost sustinute de actorii Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us"), Dakota Fanning ("The Alienist") si Tim Allen ("Last Man Standing"). Premiile se vor decerna pe 5 ianuarie 2020, in cadrul unui eveniment la Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles. Gazda show-ului va fi, pentru a cincea oara, actorul de comedie Rocky Gervais. De organizarea galei se ocupa Asociatia Presei Straine de la Hollywood si care numara 90 de membri, jurnalisti din intreaga lume, noteaza Indie Wire. In categoria productii de televiziune au fost incluse proiecte din portofoliul HBO, Netflix si altele. De-a lungul timpului a devenit o traditie ca filmele care castiga la cele mai importante categorii sa bifeze premii si pentru editia de Oscar. Nominalizarile la premiile Globul de Aur 2020: Citeste si: 10+ lucruri nestiute despre personajele negative din filme

Cel mai bun film drama: "1917", "Irishman", "Joker", "Marriage Story", "The Two Popes"

"1917", "Irishman", "Joker", "Marriage Story", "The Two Popes"

Cel mai bun film comedie sau musical : "Dolemite is my Name", "Jojo Rabbit", "Knives Out", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", "Rocketman"

: "Dolemite is my Name", "Jojo Rabbit", "Knives Out", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", "Rocketman"

Cel mai bun regizor : Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"), Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Todd Phillips ("Joker").

: Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"), Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Todd Phillips ("Joker").

Cel mai bun actor in film drama : Christian Bale ("Ford v. Ferrari"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"), Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

: Christian Bale ("Ford v. Ferrari"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker"), Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes").

Cea mai buna actrita in film drama: Cynthio Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Soarise Ronan ("Little Women"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell"), Renee Zellweger ("Judy").

Cynthio Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Soarise Ronan ("Little Women"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell"), Renee Zellweger ("Judy").

Cel mai bun actor în musical sau comedie: Daniel Craig ("Knives Out"), Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Taron Egerton ("Rocketman"), Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name").

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out"), Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Taron Egerton ("Rocketman"), Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name").

Cea mai buna actrita in musical sau comedie : Awkwafina ("The Farewell"), Ana de Armas ("Knives Out"), Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart"), Emma Thompson ("Late Night"), Cate Blanchett ("Where’d You Go Bernadette").

: Awkwafina ("The Farewell"), Ana de Armas ("Knives Out"), Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart"), Emma Thompson ("Late Night"), Cate Blanchett ("Where’d You Go Bernadette").

Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar: Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Al Pacino ("The Irishman"), Joe Pesci ("The Irishman"), Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes").

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Al Pacino ("The Irishman"), Joe Pesci ("The Irishman"), Brad Pitt ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes").

Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar: Annette Benning ("The Report"), Margot Robbie ("Bombshell"), Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"), Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story").

Annette Benning ("The Report"), Margot Robbie ("Bombshell"), Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"), Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell"), Laura Dern ("Marriage Story").

Cel mai bun scenariu de film : "Marriage Story", "Parasite", "The Two Popes", "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", "The Irishman"

: "Marriage Story", "Parasite", "The Two Popes", "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", "The Irishman"

Cea mai buna coloana sonora: "Motherless Brooklyn", "Little Women", "Joker", "1917", "Marriage Story"

"Motherless Brooklyn", "Little Women", "Joker", "1917", "Marriage Story"

Cea mai buna melodie dintr-un film : "Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats", "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" - "Rocketman", "Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2", "Spirit" - "The Lion King", "Stand Up" - "Harriet"

: "Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats", "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" - "Rocketman", "Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2", "Spirit" - "The Lion King", "Stand Up" - "Harriet"

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animatie: "Frozen 2", "The Lion King", "Missing Link", "Toy Story 4", "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"Frozen 2", "The Lion King", "Missing Link", "Toy Story 4", "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

Cel mai bun film strain: "The Farewell", "Les Misérables", "Pain and Glory", "Parasite", "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

"The Farewell", "Les Misérables", "Pain and Glory", "Parasite", "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Cel mai bun serial drama: "Big Little Lies", "The Crown", "Killing Even", "Morning Show", "Succession"

"Big Little Lies", "The Crown", "Killing Even", "Morning Show", "Succession"

Cel mai bun serial comedie : "Barry", "Fleabag", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Politician"

: "Barry", "Fleabag", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Politician"

Cel mai bun film sau miniserie de televiziune : "Catch-22", "Chernobyl", "Fosse/Verdon", "The Loudest Voice", "Unbelievable"

: "Catch-22", "Chernobyl", "Fosse/Verdon", "The Loudest Voice", "Unbelievable"

Cel mai bun actor intr-un serial TV drama : Brian Cox ("Succession"), Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones"), Rami Malek ("Mr. Robor"), Tobias Menzies ("The Crown"), Billy Porter ("Pose").

: Brian Cox ("Succession"), Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones"), Rami Malek ("Mr. Robor"), Tobias Menzies ("The Crown"), Billy Porter ("Pose").

Cea mai buna actrita intr-un serial TV drama: Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Jodi Comer ("Killing Eve"), Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies"), Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown").

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Jodi Comer ("Killing Eve"), Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies"), Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown").

Cel mai bun actor intr-un serial de comedie : Ben Platt ("The Politician"), Paul Rudd ("Living With Yourself"), Rami Yousef ("Rami"), Bill Hader ("Barry"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method").

: Ben Platt ("The Politician"), Paul Rudd ("Living With Yourself"), Rami Yousef ("Rami"), Bill Hader ("Barry"), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method").

Cea mai buna actrita in serial de comedie: Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll"), Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida"), Rachel Brosnahan, ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me"), Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll"), Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida"), Rachel Brosnahan, ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

Cel mai bun actor in miniserie sau film TV: Chris Abbott ("Catch 22"), Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy"), Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice"), Jared Harris ("Chernobyl"), Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon").

Chris Abbott ("Catch 22"), Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy"), Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice"), Jared Harris ("Chernobyl"), Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon").

Cea mai buna actrita in miniserie sau film TV: Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon"), Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great"), Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable"), Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable"), Joey King ("The Act").

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon"), Helen Mirren ("Catherine the Great"), Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable"), Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable"), Joey King ("The Act").

Cel mai bun rol secundar masculin in serial, miniserie sau film TV : Alan Arkin ("Kominsky Method"), Kieran Culkin ("Succession"), Andrew Scott ("Fleabag"), Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl"), Henry Winkler ("Barry").

: Alan Arkin ("Kominsky Method"), Kieran Culkin ("Succession"), Andrew Scott ("Fleabag"), Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl"), Henry Winkler ("Barry").

Cel mai bun rol secundar feminin in serial, miniserie sau film TV: Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies"), Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown"), Emily Watson ("Chernobyl"), Patricia Arquette ("The Act"), Toni Collette ("Unbelievable").

Te-ar putea interesa si: