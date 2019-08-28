



























I have been wanting to be involved in the @TommyHilfiger family for a long time. He is an American icon, kind and generous. The brand, ever reaching new heights in our culture. And now, a collaboration with @Zendaya. Tommy is also a supporter of MS research. They thoughtfully created a stylish and cool Adaptive line. I am in awe of Zendaya. For so many reasons. And I am honored to show off their fashion child... thank you. With love. #TommyxZendaya​ #TommyAdaptive #tommypartner 🖤