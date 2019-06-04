4 Iunie 2019 , 15:05 in International
Cel putin patru persoane au murit, iar alte doua persoane au fost ranite intr-un atac armat in centrul orasului Darwin din Australia, potrivit The Guardian.

Incidentul a avut loc marti in jurul orei locale 18.00 (11.00, ora Romaniei).
Suspectul este un barbat caucazian de aproximativ 45 de ani, care a fost arestat la aproximativ o ora dupa atac, scrie Hotnews.ro.

Potrivit martorilor, barbatul a intrat in motelul Palms si a deschis focul.

"In acest moment, avem patru persoane decedate si mai multe persoane ranite", a declarat Lee Morgan, reprezentant al politiei din Teritoriul de Nord.

