Incidentul a avut loc marti in jurul orei locale 18.00 (11.00, ora Romaniei).
Suspectul este un barbat caucazian de aproximativ 45 de ani, care a fost arestat la aproximativ o ora dupa atac, scrie Hotnews.ro.
At least 4 dead in Darwin CBD shooting, multiple crime scenes across the city with one man arrested here. We are hearing he entered a motel with a pump action shotgun @abcnews @abcdarwin pic.twitter.com/6SMnyCusuy— Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) June 4, 2019
Potrivit martorilor, barbatul a intrat in motelul Palms si a deschis focul.
"In acest moment, avem patru persoane decedate si mai multe persoane ranite", a declarat Lee Morgan, reprezentant al politiei din Teritoriul de Nord.
Dramatic arrest if possible shooter in Darwin CBD pic.twitter.com/0fis1UQHW9— Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) June 4, 2019