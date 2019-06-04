Incidentul a avut loc marti in jurul orei locale 18.00 (11.00, ora Romaniei).

Suspectul este un barbat caucazian de aproximativ 45 de ani, care a fost arestat la aproximativ o ora dupa atac, scrie Hotnews.ro.

At least 4 dead in Darwin CBD shooting, multiple crime scenes across the city with one man arrested here. We are hearing he entered a motel with a pump action shotgun @abcnews @abcdarwin pic.twitter.com/6SMnyCusuy