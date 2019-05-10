Cei doi printi britanici au fost laudati in presa internationala pentru faptul ca au vorbit in mod public despre propriile lor dificultati de ordin mintal cu care s-au confruntat dupa moartea mamei lor, printesa Diana, decedata in 1997 intr-un accident de automobil la Paris, si au facut din aceasta chestiune una dintre principalele cauze de caritate pe care le sustin.
Serviciul se numeste "Shout"
Noul serviciu prin SMS, denumit "Shout", doreste sa asigure sprijin 24 de ore din 24 si sapte zile din sapte persoanelor care trec prin perioade de criza, precum ganduri suicidare, abuzuri, probleme in viata de cuplu, hartuire si intimidare, prin conectarea lor cu echipe de voluntari bine pregatiti, care ii ajuta si le ofera sprijin pe termen lung.
"Suntem incredibil de entuziasmati sa lansam acest serviciu, stiind ca el are potentialul de a se adresa miilor de persoane vulnerabile in fiecare zi", au declarat cei patru membri ai familiei regale britanice intr-un comunicat, potrivit Agerpres.
"Noi toti am putut sa urmarim de-aproape cum functioneaza acest serviciu si suntem incantati de viitorul sau. Speram ca multi dintre voi veti veni alaturi de noi in acest proiect pentru a face parte dintr-o initiativa cu adevarat speciala", au adaugat ducii de Cambridge si de Sussex.
Serviciul se adreseaza in special tinerilor si foloseste SMS-uri intrucat acestea reprezinta o metoda de comunicare mai silentioasa si mai intima, permitand utilizatorilor sa il foloseasca la scoala, in autobuz sau acasa, au precizat creatorii sai. Un raport din 2017 dezvaluia ca o optime din totalul copiilor si tinerilor cu varste cuprinse intre cinci si 19 ani din Marea Britanie sufera de cel putin o afectiune mintala.
Printul William ii indeamna pe oameni sa vorbeasca despre aceste afectiuni
In cadrul evenimentului de lansare a noului serviciu prin SMS, printul William a aparut intr-un mesaj video prin care si-a indemnat compatriotii sa vorbeasca public despre aceste afectiuni, in contextul in care serviciul intentioneaza sa isi sporeasca efectivele de voluntari de la 1.000 la 4.000 de persoane.
Aceasta este una dintre primele initiative la care participa impreuna cei patru membri ai familiei regale, care patroneaza tot impreuna si Royal Foundation, fundatia lor principala prin intermediul careia sustin organizatii de caritate si care sprijina inclusiv noul serviciu Shout.
Lansarea de vineri intervine intr-o perioada in care in mass-media britanica au abundat speculatii despre o presupusa raceala care s-ar fi produs intre cei doi duci si sotiile lor, desi nu a existat niciun indiciu public care sa ateste existenta unor astfel de dezacorduri.
Luni, Meghan, in varsta de 37 de ani, si printul Harry, in varsta de 34 de ani, au sarbatorit nasterea primului lor copil, Archie, alaturi de printul William, in varsta de 37 de ani, si de sotia acestuia, Kate, in varsta de 37 de ani.
