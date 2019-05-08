9 Mai 2019 , 09:03 in International
Copilul ducilor de Sussex, printul Harry si Meghan, cel de-al optulea stranepot al reginei Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii si al 7-lea in ordinea succesiunii la tron va purta numele Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, conform unui mesaj publicat de parinti pe contul lor de Instagram, transmite Reuters.

"In aceasta dupa-amiaza, altetele lor regale l-au prezentat majestatii sale regina pe cel de-al optulea stranepot al ei, la Castelul Windsor. Ducele de Edinburgh si mama ducesei (Meghan) au fost de asemenea prezenti la aceasta ocazie speciala", se mai precizeaza in mesaj.

Meghan Markle, ducesa de Sussex si sotia printului Harry, a nascut luni dimineata un baietel de 3,260 kilograme.

