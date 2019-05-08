"In aceasta dupa-amiaza, altetele lor regale l-au prezentat majestatii sale regina pe cel de-al optulea stranepot al ei, la Castelul Windsor. Ducele de Edinburgh si mama ducesei (Meghan) au fost de asemenea prezenti la aceasta ocazie speciala", se mai precizeaza in mesaj.
Meghan Markle, ducesa de Sussex si sotia printului Harry, a nascut luni dimineata un baietel de 3,260 kilograme.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
