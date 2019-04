** UPDATE ** Launch delayed due to name change ** Another look @fentybeauty Keep it cute and sweet in #KILLAWATTFOIL in #GEISHACHIC! This new metallic brick red will take your highlight to new levels in a beamin’ hyper-metallic shimmer! ✨✨ Available on APRIL 5th at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and SephorainJCP!! 📷 @fentybeauty @priscillaono . . Follow me for makeup and skincare news and updates! 🤗💖 Tag or DM to share makeup 💖 . . #makeup #newmakeup #makeupnews #fentyhighlighter #makeupswatches #FentyBeauty #Fenty #highlighter #highlight #rihanna #badgalriri

A post shared by Terah 🇨🇦 (@this_is_forty_) on Mar 29, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT