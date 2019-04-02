3 Aprilie 2019 , 09:46 in International
Printul Harry si Ducesa Meghan au anuntat lansarea primului cont oficial de Instagram, @sussexroyal.

Anuntul a fost facut pe contul oficial al Palatului Kensington, potrivit People.

"Bun venit pe contul nostru oficial de Instagram. Suntem incantati sa impartasim cu voi toata munca noastra, cauzele pe care le sustinem, anunturile importante si oportunitatea de a atrage atentia asupra problemelor esentiale. Va multumim pentru sprijin si va uram bun venit", au scris Meghan si Harry, potrivit Adevarul.ro.

Prima postare, care a adunat deja peste 200.000 de aprecieri, contine o colectie de fotografii cu cei doi, de la diferite evenimente publice.














“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

