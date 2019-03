Animalul, cu o varsta estimata la 30 de ani, a fost salvat sambata in districtul Subulussalam, avand fracturi osoase, vanatai si taieturi la nivelul picioarelor, a precizat Sapto Aji Prabowo, directorul Agentiei pentru Conservarea Naturii, o structura guvernamentala care actioneaza in provincia Aceh de pe insula Sumatra.



"O radiografie a aratat 74 de alice infipte la nivelul intregului ei corp", a precizat el.



A female orangutan in Aceh was critically wounded and had to undergo intensive care after she was shot at least 74 times. The orangutan was found by locals on Saturday barely alive. She had a 1-mo old baby who later died of malnutrition. 📸: Environment Ministry. pic.twitter.com/zXuUxUvoW6