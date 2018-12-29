"Cum 2018 se apropie de final, continui o traditie preferata a mea si impartasesc listele de sfarsit de an. Imi iau un ragaz si reflectez asupra anului prin cartile, filmele si muzica pe care le-am gasit cele mai provocatoare, inspiratoare sau care mi-au placut pur si simplu. In plus, am ocazia de a scoate in evidenta autori talentati, artisti si povestitori, unii cunoscuti, altii de care poate nu ati auzit pana acum", se arata in postarea de pe Facebook a fostului sef de stat.

Topul cartilor preferate de Barack Obama in 2018

Cartea de memorii "Becoming", scrisa de Michelle Obama, despre care spune ca in mod evident este preferata sa "An American Marriage", de Tayari Jones "Americanah", de Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie "The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die", de Keith Payne "Educated", de Tara Westover "Factfulness", de Hans Rosling "Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging", de Alex Wagner "A Grain of Wheat", de Ngugi wa Thiong’o "A House for Mr Biswas", de V.S. Naipaul "How Democracies Die", de Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History", de Mitch Landrieu "Long Walk to Freedom", de Nelson Mandela "The New Geography", de Jobs by Enrico Moretti "The Return", de Hisham Matar "Things Fall Apart", de Chinua Achebe "Warlight", de Michael Ondaatje "Why Liberalism Failed", de Patrick Deneen "The World As It Is", de Ben Rhodes "American Prison", de Shane Bauer "Arthur Ashe: A Life", de Raymond Arsenault "Asymmetry", de Lisa Halliday "Feel Free", de Zadie Smith "Florida", de Lauren Groff "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom", de David W. Blight "Immigrant, Montana", de Amitava Kumar "The Largesse of the Sea Maiden", de Denis Johnson "Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", de Max Tegmark "There There", de Tommy Orange "Washington Black", de Esi Edugyan

Topul filmelor preferate de Barack Obama in 2018

"Annihilation" "Black Panther"/ "Pantera neagra" "BlacKkKlansman"/ "Agent provoKkKator" "Blindspotting" "Burning"/ "In flacari" "The Death of Stalin"/ "Moartea lui Stalin" "Eighth Grade" "If Beale Street Could Talk" "Leave No Trace" "Minding the Gap" "The Rider" "Roma" "Shoplifters"/ "O afacere de familie" "Support the Girls" "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Topul melodiilor preferate de Barack Obama in 2018