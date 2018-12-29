"Cum 2018 se apropie de final, continui o traditie preferata a mea si impartasesc listele de sfarsit de an. Imi iau un ragaz si reflectez asupra anului prin cartile, filmele si muzica pe care le-am gasit cele mai provocatoare, inspiratoare sau care mi-au placut pur si simplu. In plus, am ocazia de a scoate in evidenta autori talentati, artisti si povestitori, unii cunoscuti, altii de care poate nu ati auzit pana acum", se arata in postarea de pe Facebook a fostului sef de stat.

Topul cartilor preferate de Barack Obama in 2018

  1. Cartea de memorii "Becoming", scrisa de Michelle Obama, despre care spune ca in mod evident este preferata sa
  2. "An American Marriage", de Tayari Jones
  3. "Americanah", de Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  4. "The Broken Ladder: How Inequality Affects the Way We Think, Live, and Die", de Keith Payne
  5. "Educated", de Tara Westover
  6. "Factfulness", de Hans Rosling
  7. "Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging", de Alex Wagner
  8. "A Grain of Wheat", de Ngugi wa Thiong’o
  9. "A House for Mr Biswas", de V.S. Naipaul
  10. "How Democracies Die", de Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt
  11. "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History", de Mitch Landrieu
  12. "Long Walk to Freedom", de Nelson Mandela
  13. "The New Geography", de Jobs by Enrico Moretti
  14. "The Return", de Hisham Matar
  15. "Things Fall Apart", de Chinua Achebe
  16. "Warlight", de Michael Ondaatje
  17. "Why Liberalism Failed", de Patrick Deneen
  18. "The World As It Is", de Ben Rhodes
  19. "American Prison", de Shane Bauer
  20. "Arthur Ashe: A Life", de Raymond Arsenault
  21. "Asymmetry", de Lisa Halliday
  22. "Feel Free", de Zadie Smith
  23. "Florida", de Lauren Groff
  24. "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom", de David W. Blight
  25. "Immigrant, Montana", de Amitava Kumar
  26. "The Largesse of the Sea Maiden", de Denis Johnson
  27. "Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", de Max Tegmark
  28. "There There", de Tommy Orange
  29. "Washington Black", de Esi Edugyan

Topul filmelor preferate de Barack Obama in 2018

  1. "Annihilation"
  2. "Black Panther"/ "Pantera neagra"
  3. "BlacKkKlansman"/ "Agent provoKkKator"
  4. "Blindspotting"
  5. "Burning"/ "In flacari"
  6. "The Death of Stalin"/ "Moartea lui Stalin"
  7. "Eighth Grade"
  8. "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  9. "Leave No Trace"
  10. "Minding the Gap"
  11. "The Rider"
  12. "Roma"
  13. "Shoplifters"/ "O afacere de familie"
  14. "Support the Girls"
  15. "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"
Topul melodiilor preferate de Barack Obama in 2018

  1. "Apes••t" - The Carters
  2. "Bad Bad News" - Leon Bridges
  3. "Could’ve Been" - H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)
  4. "Disco Yes" - Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)
  5. "Ekombe" - Jupiter & Okwess
  6. "Every Time I Hear That Song" - Brandi Carlile
  7. "Girl Goin’ Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
  8. "Historia De Un Amor" - (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)
  9. "I Like It" - Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
  10. "Kevin’s Heart" - J. Cole
  11. "King For A Day" - Anderson East
  12. "Love Lies" - Khalid & Normani
  13. "Make Me Feel" - Janelle Monáe
  14. "Mary Don’t You Weep" - Prince
  15. "My Own Thing" - Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)
  16. "Need a Little Time" - Courtney Barnett
  17. "Nina Cried Power" - Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)
  18. "Nterini" - Fatoumata Diawara
  19. "One Trick Ponies" - Kurt Vile
  20. "Turnin’ Me Up" - BJ the Chicago Kid
  21. "Wait by the River" - Lord Huron
  22. "Wow Freestyle" - Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
  23. Albumul jazz "The Great American Songbook" - Nancy Wilson