Un presuspus atacator a fost retinut, dupa ce autoritatile au reusit sa incercuiasca masina, noteaza dcnews.ro.

Ambulantele au sosit de urgenta la fata locului dupa ce mai multi pietoni au fost raniti. De asemenea, un dispozitiv de securitate a izolat strazile din jurul parlamentului - Millbank si Victoria Tower Gardens.

A man arrested after crashing into barriers outside the Parliament in #London , police says it considers the incident as a road accident: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/MdxOqcBhdJ

#London: Met Police: "At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured."

(Video: @VinnyMcAv) pic.twitter.com/cbAFBPOGjz