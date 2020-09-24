Incredibil24 Septembrie 202015:20de Violeta Olteanu

Pentru unii oameni, ziua nunții este una din cele mai frumoase din viața lor. Mulți cheltuie o avere pentru a avea o nuntă ca în povești și petrec luni întregi plănuind acest moment.

Lisa Grant și Alex Pelling retrăiesc ziua nunții iar și iar. Nu, nu o fac uitându-se la filmări video și fotografii, ci sărbătorind-și nunta în fiecare țară pe care o vizitează.

Cei doi și-au vândut toate posesiunile și au plecat într-o călătorie în jurul lumii cu scopul de a organiza o nuntă tradițională în fiecare țară pe care o vizitează. Până acum, au vizitat 65 de țări și au spus „Da” de 71 de ori.

Această călătorie continuă le-a permis celor doi să observe diferite tradiții și să învețe cum este dragostea sărbătorită în diferite colțuri ale lumii. Aceștia plănuiesc și o nuntă adevărată, alături de familie și prieteni, atunci când își vor termina aventura și vor găsi locul perfect pentru acest eveniment.

Puteți afla mai multe despre povestea celor doi și țările pe care le-au vizitat până acum, accesând pagina de Instagram 2people1life.

Citeste si:
Adevărată față a Rusiei: 10 fotografii oneste de Aleksandr Petrosyan
Adevărată față a Rusiei: 10...
Citeste si:
Pasi de urmat in caz ca suspectezi ca ai coronavirus
Pasi de urmat in caz ca...

Yes. ..this is me kissing a snake that is the same thickness as Alex's neck. This is also around the same time as i discovered @blogstomp which changed my blogging life. If you take and use lots of images you need #blogstomp in your life. ..more than you need a kiss from a huge snake. #professionalphotographer #weddingphotography #snakekisses

O postare distribuită de 2people1life (@2people1life) pe

Citeste si:
FOTO Țara în care nu a mai nins de 70 de ani se bucură în sfârșit...
Imagini incredibile! Țara în...

Te-ar putea interesa si:

In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului.