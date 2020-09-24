Lisa Grant și Alex Pelling retrăiesc ziua nunții iar și iar. Nu, nu o fac uitându-se la filmări video și fotografii, ci sărbătorind-și nunta în fiecare țară pe care o vizitează.
Cei doi și-au vândut toate posesiunile și au plecat într-o călătorie în jurul lumii cu scopul de a organiza o nuntă tradițională în fiecare țară pe care o vizitează. Până acum, au vizitat 65 de țări și au spus „Da” de 71 de ori.
Această călătorie continuă le-a permis celor doi să observe diferite tradiții și să învețe cum este dragostea sărbătorită în diferite colțuri ale lumii. Aceștia plănuiesc și o nuntă adevărată, alături de familie și prieteni, atunci când își vor termina aventura și vor găsi locul perfect pentru acest eveniment.
Puteți afla mai multe despre povestea celor doi și țările pe care le-au vizitat până acum, accesând pagina de Instagram 2people1life.
Antigua, Guatemala has to be one of the most beautiful cities on the planet. The colours, the ancient architecture, the volcanic energy all around you. Such a stunning location for a wedding, modern or traditional. It's all at your fingertips. Get in touch and let us help you make your #wedding in #Guatemala happen. Image by @jpmfoto wedding by @wedinguatemala 😍
*NEVER SEEN FOOTAGE* A Berber wedding held in secret in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. We were made so incredibly welcome by everyone in the village. Top secret snaps from @thismakesustick 💛 #weddinginspiration #BerberWedding #2people1lifeweddings #moroccanwedding #atlasmountains #Morocco
Yes. ..this is me kissing a snake that is the same thickness as Alex's neck. This is also around the same time as i discovered @blogstomp which changed my blogging life. If you take and use lots of images you need #blogstomp in your life. ..more than you need a kiss from a huge snake. #professionalphotographer #weddingphotography #snakekisses
O postare distribuită de 2people1life (@2people1life) pe
One of the craziest weddings we took part in. ..very Game of Thrones in Prague. Nip over to our Facebook page to watch the video. #Gameofthrones #weddinginspiration #praguewedding #offbeat #globalweddingexperts
#TBT to a lot of favorites. Marrakech at stunning @elfennmarrakech With awesome friends and #photographers @thismakesustick for a wedding filled with culture, colour and roses that smelled like heaven. #weddinginspiration #2people1lifeweddings #Marrakechwedding #livelifeincolour #MoroccoWedding #friendsforlife
