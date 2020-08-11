În clip se vede cum o mașină Tesla oprește pe marginea drumului, iar din ea ies șoferița și un câine labrador care dă din coadă fericit, crezând că va merge la plimbare. Femeia duce câinele la intrarea în parc, apoi fuge spre mașină, lăsând bătrânul labrador în urmă.
Din fericire, câinele a fost salvat de asociația I Paw’d It Forward, iar femeia este căutată de către autorități.
This woman thought the best way to no longer own an old dog, was to take him to Orchards Park in Vancouver, WA tonight and leave him there to watch her drive off in her @teslamotors with Oregon Plates. If you recognize this woman, her Tesla, or her dog, please contact us immediately. 833.360.7293. The dog is an older yellow lab. If you know a woman that drives a Tesla with Oregon Plates, who likes to wear spandex pants and owned a Yellow Lab, please, contact us PRIVATELY with any information. **We have the dog, the dog is safe.*** #Dumpeddog #makeherfamous #Vancouverpolice #VPD #Clarkcounty #Ipawditforward #horrid #Tesla #helpusidentifyher #lab #labsofinstagram #dog #Dogsofinstagram #yellowlab #horriblehumans #CCSO #VancouverWashington
