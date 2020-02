We are delighted to announce that the winner of the @lumixuk #WPYpeopleschoice Award is British photographer @samrowleywild with his amazing photograph of mice fighting over food on a London Underground platform. The fight lasted a split second, before one mouse grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways. Congratulations, @samrowleywild! Thank you to the nature fans all over the world who took the time to check out the shortlisted images and vote for their favourite. Find out more about the winning image and hear Sam’s reaction via the link in Instagram story. #WPY #WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear #Nature #NaturePhotography #Wildlife #WildlifePhotography #Animals #Photography #PhotographyCompetition #NaturePhotos #Instanature #Photographer #NaturalWorld #Urban #London #InstaLondon #ThisisLondon #Londongram #VisitLondon #Art #Lumix #WPYPeoplesChoice #PublicVote #PhotoOfTheDay #Mammals #Winner

A post shared by WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear (@nhm_wpy) on Feb 11, 2020 at 11:01pm PST