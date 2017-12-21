Foarte multe animale reusesc sa fie adevarate celebritati pe platformele de socializare. Stapanii lor le dedica conturi de social media, unde ajung sa fie urmarite de zeci sau chiar sute de mii de fani.
Unul dintre cele mai recente cazuri este cel al unei pisici pe nume Potato. Aceasta se remarca prin ochii extrem de mari si sticlosi. Stapana sa, Ashley Norlien, a spus, citata de Fox 10 Phoenix: "Este foarte iubitoare. Ii place foarte mult sa doarma, dar intreaga ei existenta se invarte in jurul mancarii."
O pisica de altfel normala, aceasta pare mereu ca este surprinsa sau socata pentru ca are o privire atipica, asa cum se observa si pe conturile sale unde se posteaza mereu fotografii caraghioase.
Norlien spune ca a adoptat pisica in urma cu doi ani de la un prieten. Tanara nu se astepta ca imaginile cu pisica sa devina virale. Aceasta a completat ca isi doreste ca cei care vad pozele sa zambeasca si sa se bucure de ele cu la fel de multa incantare ca si ea.
When it all hits you at once~ #potato #therealcatato
I had to turn him so that at least one of his eyes isn't staring directly into the sun 😂😅 this cat... he has his own website now so check it out therealcatato.com !!
Took Potato on a car ride to the park! Lol the vet said that I should always keep him in a carrier taking him places and never let him stroll around on a harness because of “feline aggression” and even gave me a paper about it! ...as you can tell Potato is the most aggressive cat ever just look at the anger in this guys face 😂🤣 but on a serious note Potato’s getting more and more used to going places on a harness!! He’s such a good boy!! (He’s actually never showed any signs of aggression, he’s seriously the calmest cat I’ve ever met, this dude doesn’t give a f**k about anything) #madcat #felineaggression #angrycats #meankitty #harnesscat #goodboy #aggressive #biteme
He’s such a good boy! That’s my dog! 💕 #goodboy #gooddog #potatodog #dog
