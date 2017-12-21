29 Noiembrie 2019 , 16:33 in Incredibil
In era cand social media promoveaza atat oameni cat si animale, o pisica a devenit vedeta pe internet. Asta multumita particularitatilor sale atipice, care o fac extrem de simpatica in randul celor care o urmaresc.
 

Foarte multe animale reusesc sa fie adevarate celebritati pe platformele de socializare. Stapanii lor le dedica conturi de social media, unde ajung sa fie urmarite de zeci sau chiar sute de mii de fani.

Unul dintre cele mai recente cazuri este cel al unei pisici pe nume Potato. Aceasta se remarca prin ochii extrem de mari si sticlosi. Stapana sa, Ashley Norlien, a spus, citata de Fox 10 Phoenix: "Este foarte iubitoare. Ii place foarte mult sa doarma, dar intreaga ei existenta se invarte in jurul mancarii."

O pisica de altfel normala, aceasta pare mereu ca este surprinsa sau socata pentru ca are o privire atipica, asa cum se observa si pe conturile sale unde se posteaza mereu fotografii caraghioase.

Norlien spune ca a adoptat pisica in urma cu doi ani de la un prieten. Tanara nu se astepta ca imaginile cu pisica sa devina virale. Aceasta a completat ca isi doreste ca cei care vad pozele sa zambeasca si sa se bucure de ele cu la fel de multa incantare ca si ea.

When it all hits you at once~ #potato #therealcatato

A post shared by Potato The Cat (@therealcatato) on

Took Potato on a car ride to the park! Lol the vet said that I should always keep him in a carrier taking him places and never let him stroll around on a harness because of “feline aggression” and even gave me a paper about it! ...as you can tell Potato is the most aggressive cat ever just look at the anger in this guys face 😂🤣 but on a serious note Potato’s getting more and more used to going places on a harness!! He’s such a good boy!! (He’s actually never showed any signs of aggression, he’s seriously the calmest cat I’ve ever met, this dude doesn’t give a f**k about anything) #madcat #felineaggression #angrycats #meankitty #harnesscat #goodboy #aggressive #biteme

A post shared by Potato The Cat (@therealcatato) on

Te-ar putea interesa si:

Mai multe despre

Vrei sa fii la curent cu cele mai importante stiri?
Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook
Iti place acest articol? Recomanda-l prietenilor:
Facebook Twitter
Aboneaza-te la 9AM sau conecteaza-te prin Facebook pentru a primi periodic articole similare.
In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului O pisica a devenit celebra gratie privirii hipnotizante/ VIDEO.

Ultima ora din Incredibil pe 9AM

O catelusa fara stapan a salvat de la inghet cinci pisoi abandonati in frig

O catelusa fara stapan a salvat de la inghet cinci pisoi abandonati in frig

Cadouri neinspirate pentru cei de vita nobila: 10+ daruri de nunta pentru regalitate

Cadouri neinspirate pentru cei de vita nobila: 10+ daruri de nunta pentru regalitate

Romania trimite o echipa de salvare de 50 de persoane in Albania, dupa cutremurul cu magnitudinea de 6,4

Romania trimite o echipa de salvare de 50 de persoane in Albania, dupa cutremurul cu magnitudinea de 6,4

Turcan: Salariul minim va creste in 2020 de la 2.080 lei la 2.230 lei

Turcan: Salariul minim va creste in 2020 de la 2.080 lei la 2.230 lei

Iohannis: Cresterea salariului minim este nu doar o solicitare a sindicatelor, este o necesitate si se va realiza

Iohannis: Cresterea salariului minim este nu doar o solicitare a sindicatelor, este o necesitate si se va realiza

Citu: Prin aceasta rectificare vom arata ce s-a furat, unde s-a furat si unde s-a supraestimat

Citu: Prin aceasta rectificare vom arata ce s-a furat, unde s-a furat si unde s-a supraestimat

10 lucruri pe care NU ar trebui le faci in masina

10 lucruri pe care NU ar trebui le faci in masina

Animals International: Incidentul din portul Midia putea fi evitat daca Romania nu ar mai exporta animale vii

Animals International: Incidentul din portul Midia putea fi evitat daca Romania nu ar mai exporta animale vii

Vremea se incalzeste in aceasta saptamana, urmand ca valorile termice sa scada dupa 30 noiembrie

Vremea se incalzeste in aceasta saptamana, urmand ca valorile termice sa scada dupa 30 noiembrie