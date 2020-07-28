Entertainment28 Iulie 202014:40de Violeta Olteanu

Taylor Ann Linko și-a dorit dintotdeauna să devină artistă, dar după câteva încercări eșuate, a reușit să își împlinească visul în cel mai frumos mod: creând o rochie de mireasă fabuloasă.

Cu câteva luni înainte de propria nuntă, Ann a decis că nu vrea să poarte o rochie de mireasă simplă, ci una pictată de ea însăși. A cumpărat o rochie simplă pe care a transformat-o apoi într-o operă de artă.

La câteva luni după nuntă, imagine le cu rochia creată de ea au devenit virale. Ann a început să primească solicitări de la alte persoane care o rugau să le personalizeze și lor rochia de mireasă.

Așa și-a transformat Taylor Ann Linko pasiunea și talentul într-o mică afacere de succes.

Okay I know I know enough with the wedding pics... This is the last one....... Maybe... probably. Full details at http://www.taylorannart.com/wedding-dress/4592685095 me and Chris's story is on there too ;) photo by @jamestangphotography o and I'll get back to art soon. I promise. #pinerosecabins #pineroseweddings #colorfulbride #coloredweddingdress #handmadehappiness #uniquewedding #artistwedding #immarried #sunsetcolors #taylorannart

O postare distribuită de Taylor Ann Art (@taylorannart) pe

