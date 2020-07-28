Cu câteva luni înainte de propria nuntă, Ann a decis că nu vrea să poarte o rochie de mireasă simplă, ci una pictată de ea însăși. A cumpărat o rochie simplă pe care a transformat-o apoi într-o operă de artă.
La câteva luni după nuntă, imagine le cu rochia creată de ea au devenit virale. Ann a început să primească solicitări de la alte persoane care o rugau să le personalizeze și lor rochia de mireasă.
Așa și-a transformat Taylor Ann Linko pasiunea și talentul într-o mică afacere de succes.
Okay I know I know enough with the wedding pics... This is the last one....... Maybe... probably. Full details at http://www.taylorannart.com/wedding-dress/4592685095 me and Chris's story is on there too ;) photo by @jamestangphotography o and I'll get back to art soon. I promise. #pinerosecabins #pineroseweddings #colorfulbride #coloredweddingdress #handmadehappiness #uniquewedding #artistwedding #immarried #sunsetcolors #taylorannart
Flowers made by me Dress coloring painted by me ;) Details on getting your dress colored ---> www.taylorannart.com Link in bio. Photo Cred @jamestangphotography More wedding details also posted on the website!
Official have posted on my website all the details for custom dress coloring! Check it out, page under custom orders. Super detailed FAQ is posted too :) photo creds @jamestangphotography #taylorannart #sunsetwedding #colorfulbride #airbrushdress #colorful not a #dipdyedweddingdress #married #wedding #artist
