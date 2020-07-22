Frumusețea este un concept complicat. Părul gri, de exemplu, a fost mereu considerat un defect, ceva rușinos ce trebuie ascuns de ochii lumii. Aceste femei ne demonstrează că nu este deloc așa.
Mai jos găsiți câteva transformări fabuloase ale unor femei care și-au acceptat părul gri și l-au transformat în trăsătură definitorie.
Black colored hair to ashy blonde. This beautiful client came to me from The bay area seeking grey silver color to blend and match her natural gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair black color, total service was 12 hours, and I can say that was the hardest project I have ever done in my whole career just because her ends were extremely dark and it took me for ever to lighten it but I had to choose between reaching my goal with damaged results and reaching a blended blonde with healthier hair and like you see I choose the second option. I started the long process by cutting the hair to a semi A-line bob with layers because I always believed in building the house then paint it, then I started removing the artificial dye using @pravana color extractor twice for 20 minutes each process, then I bleach the whole head starting from where her gray roots starts in foils by taking very thin sections using @oligopro with 20 vol and @olaplex for 4 hours, after hour and half I reopened each foil and reapplied a new lightener mixture on the warm areas until I reached the lightest pale blonde, rinsed hair, pre-toned with @redken shade eq 1/2 oz 9V + 1/2 oz 9B + 1 oz clear mixed with 2 oz processing solution for 20 minutes, rinsed, dry hair 70% then apply @wellahairusa pale platinum mixed with 6 vol and brass kicker applied on the whole hair only leaving her natural roots out for 30 minutes. Then did Olaplex number 2 for 20 minutes to reconstruct the hair, shampooed, style with round brushes. #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachbalayage #silverhair #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillshair #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist #olaplex #greyhair #greyhairdontcare @wellaeducation #oligopro @saloncentric @cosmoprofbeauty
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
This beautiful client flew from Argentina to come to see me for gray hair transformation to blend and match her gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair, I started the long process by bleaching the whole head starting from where her gray roots starts in foils using @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol developer mixed with @olaplex leaving her gray roots out for about 4 hours by taking very thin sections for faster lightening process until I reached level 10 pale yellow blonde, at the same time all the hair that was left outside the foils I colored it with @guytang_mydentity 7 shadow ash mixed with 10 vol for about 30 min to create that salt and pepper look, during processing I had to open each foil and reapply a new lightener mixture to warm areas, then rinsed hair, toned with wella blondor pale platinum with 10 vol for 20 minuets to cancel all the yellow from the hair, rinsed again, Olaplex number 2 for 20 minutes, then shampooed, conditioned, cut and styled with round brushes. Total service: 10 hours #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #Irvine hairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist @behindthechair_com @modernsalon @american_salon #olaplex @wellaeducation @cosmoprofbeauty @saloncentric #silverfox #silverhair #greyhairdontcare #greyhair #wella #wellahair #mydentity #btconeshot2020_cuttransformation #btconeshot2020_colortransformation
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
I had the honor and the pleasure to transform the legendary actress @janefonda hair specially for the 2020 Oscar. Spending 7 hours with this amazing Hollywood star and witnessing her energy, beauty, strength and femininity was so inspiring. For straight 7 hours while I was working on her hair she was writing chapters in her due soon book, and memorizing her lines in the famous tv show Frankie and grace that she is shooting the 7th season now, answering emails and reading her newspapers plus communicating with me and her team with the sweetest, humblest soul, she made me feel ashamed to complain of being tired. This experience was extremely great and I will never forget this amazing day, thanks to the talented @jjhanousek and @deleonmakeup for nominated me to her. Formula: Jane had about 3 inches of her salt and pepper natural roots and the rest was a little tired warm golden blonde, her goal color was a silver icy blonde to surprise everyone at the 2020 Oscar presenting the final award winner for the movie of the year. I started the 7 hours process by giving miss Fonda a platinum card, by bleaching all her hair back to back by taking very thin sections in foils using @oligopro extra blonde with 20 vol and olaplex on the virgin hair and 10 vol with @olaplex on previously colored hair. Once I reached very pale blonde level 11 After 3 hours processing rinsed hair and did olaplex number 2 for 20 minutes, rinsed hair then prtone hair to cancel all the yellowish hue in the hair and prepare a solid white canvas by using @redken shade eq 1/2 oz 9B + 1/2 oz 10vv mixed with 3 once of clear (00) and double the total amount of processing solution for about 10 minutes, rinsed hair, towel dried and apply the final toner by @wellahairusa blondor 1/2 pale silver + 1/2 pale platinum mixed with 6 vol developer for 30 minutes, shampooed, conditioned. Hair felt amazingly healthy and Jane was extremely happy for getting her dream hair that took her a while to find a colorist that can do it perfectly in a very painless process. @modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon #sliverhair #whitehair #platinumhair #oscars2020 #theoscars2020
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
Formula: I lightened only the colored hair in foils by taking thin back combed sections ( back combed only the natural roots for better blending with the rest of the hair) using the amazing blondor by @wellahairusa with 20 vol and the amazing @olaplex for 3 hours until I reached level 10 pale blonde and toned the hair with Wella blondor new permanent toner pale platinum mixed with 6 vol for 30 minutes. Olaplex number 2 for 20 min, shampoo, cut and style with round brushes. Did the whole transformation in 8 hours. Never use heat with bleach, just leave it at room temperature for as long as it takes by reapplying a new mixture to the resistance warm areas. —————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #newportbeachbalayage #balayagehair #balayageombre #balayagehighlights #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillshair #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist #silverhair @wellaeducation #greyhairdontcare #silversisters @cosmoprofbeauty @saloncentric #olaplex @wellahair #btconeshot2020_platinum #btconeshot2020_colortransformation
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
Monday transformation. This beautiful client came to me from north California seeking gray silver color to blend and match her gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair, I started the long process by removing the artificial dye using @malibucpro cpr for 40 minutes then @pravana color extractor for 20 minutes, then I bleach the whole head starting from where her gray roots starts in foils using @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol developer mixed with @olaplex leaving her gray roots out for about 4 hours by taking very thin sections for faster lightening process until I reached level 10 pale yellow blonde, at the same time all the hair that was left outside the foils I colored it with @wellahair color charm 3A/148 (blue/green base ash brown) mixed with 10 vol for about 30 min to create that salt and pepper look, during processing I had to open each foil and reapply a new lightener mixture to warm areas, then rinsed hair, toned with wella blondor pale platinum with 10 vol for 20 minuets to cancel all the yellow from the hair, rinsed again, Olaplex number 2 for 20 minutes, then shampooed, conditioned, cut and styled with round brushes. Total service: 9 hours #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist @behindthechair_com @modernsalon @american_salon #olaplex @wellaeducation @cosmoprofbeauty @saloncentric #silverfox #silverhair #greyhairdontcare #greyhair #wella #wellahair
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
Vibrant Red to icy silver transformation. This gorgeous client came to me from Palmsprings seeking natural grey transformation to blend with her 3 inches natural silver regrow so she can stop coloring her hair red that she has done for years. Formula : I used Malibu Cristal CPR twice each one is 45 min to remove the artificial red color, this product is amazing it took almost 30% of the red pigment out then I did @Pravana color extractor for 20 min and that erased more red pigment to mostly a strawberry light blonde level 8, then I lightened the whole head in foils just the colored hair by taking very thin sections in lots of foils using the amazing extra blonde by @oligopro with 20 vol and the amazing @olaplex until I reached level 10 natural blonde and toned the hair with @wellahairusa blondor new permanent toner pale silver with 6 vol for 30 minutes. Olaplex number 2 for 20 min, shampoo, cut and style with round brushes. Did the whole transformation in 8 hours , hair felt and looked much healthier than before thanks to #olaplex @malibucpro and #oligopro—————————————————— #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #newportbeachbalayage #balayagehair #balayageombre #balayagehighlights #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillshair #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist #silverhair @wellaeducation #greyhairdontcare #silversisters @cosmoprofbeauty @saloncentric
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
This beautiful client came to me from Texas with hair that had multi different light and dark brassy colors, she was seeking gray silver ashy color to blend and match her gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair every 3-4 weeks, total service was 10 hours and one session, I started the long process by removing the artificial color using @malibucpro cpr for 45 min then @pravana color extractor for 20 min, then I bleach the whole head starting from where her gray roots starts in foils using @oligopro extra blonde and 20 vol its own developer mixed with @olaplex leaving her gray roots out for about 4 hours by foiling the hair based on her root gray pattern very thin sections for faster and even lifting until I reached level 10 pale yellow blonde, at the same time all the hair that was left outside the foils I colored it with @kenraprofessional new ash 5NUA mixed with 10 vol for about 30 min to create that salt and pepper look. I Then rinsed hair, pre toned with @redken shade eq 1/2 oz 9b + 1/2 oz 9v mixed with 2oz Cristal clear and 3 oz of processing solution for 20 minuets to cancel all the yellow from the hair, rinsed again, dried hair then applied the amazing new toner by @wellahairusa blondor 1/2 pale silver + 1/2 pale platinum with 6 vol for 30 minuets, shampooed, conditioned, cut layered bob and styled with round brushes. Total service: 9-10 hours #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #newportbeachbalayage #balayagehair #balayageombre #balayagehighlights #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillshair #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist #kenra #redken #silverhair @wellaeducation #opaplex #kenraprofessional
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
This beautiful client came to me with hair that had multi different light and dark brassy colors, she was seeking gray silver ashy color to blend and match her gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair every 3-4 weeks, total service was 10 hours and one session, I started the long process by cutting her length about 3-4 inches with layers, then I bleach the whole head starting from where her gray roots starts in foils using @redken flash lift power 9 with 20 vol with @olaplex leaving her gray roots out for about 4 hours by foiling the hair based on her root gray pattern very thin sections for faster and even lifting until I reached level 10 pale yellow blonde, at the same time all the hair that was left outside the foils I colored it with redken gels 1/2 5AB + 1/2 7Ab mixed with 10 vol for about 30 min to create that salt and pepper look. I Then rinsed hair, toned with @redken shade eq 1/2 oz 9b + 1/2 oz 9v mixed with 2oz Cristal clear and 3 oz of processing solution for 20 minuets, rinsed, shampooed, conditioned, styled with round brushes. Total service: 9-10 hours #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon @behindthechair_com @american_salon @modernsalon #redken #silverhair #opaplex #saloncentricpartner @saloncentric
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe
Tuesday transformation. This beautiful client came to me from north California seeking gray silver color to blend and match her gray roots so she can stop coloring her hair, I started the long process by removing the artificial dye using @malibucpro cpr for 40 minutes then @pravana color extractor for 20 minutes, then I bleach the whole head starting from where her gray roots starts in foils using @wellahairusa blondor with 20 vol developer mixed with @olaplex leaving her gray roots out for about 4 hours by taking very thin sections for faster lightening process until I reached level 10 pale yellow blonde, at the same time all the hair that was left outside the foils I colored it with @wellahair color charm 3A/148 (blue/green base ash brown) mixed with 10 vol for about 30 min to create that salt and pepper look, during processing I had to open each foil and reapply a new lightener mixture to warm areas, then rinsed hair, toned with wella blondor pale platinum with 10 vol for 20 minuets to cancel all the yellow from the hair, rinsed again, Olaplex number 2 for 20 minutes, then shampooed, conditioned, cut and styled with round brushes. Total service: 9 hours #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #tustinhairstylist #tustinsalon #tustinhair #irvinehair #irvinehairstylist #irvinesalon #irvinebalayage #newportbeachsalon #newportbeachhair #newportbeachhairstylist #orangecountysalon #orangecountyhairstylist #beverlyhillssalon #beverlyhillshairstylist @behindthechair_com @modernsalon @american_salon #olaplex @wellaeducation @saloncentric #silverfox #silverhair #greyhairdontcare #greyhair #wella #wellahair #btconeshot2020_colortransformation #btconeshot2020_platinum
O postare distribuită de ᒍᗩᑕK ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ (@jackmartincolorist) pe