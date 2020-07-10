Așa s-a născut "Atlasul frumuseții", un proiect foto menit să arate lumii "frumusețea navazuta care se ascunde în fiecare femeie."
Fotografiile Mihaelei Noroc ne arată că frumusețea este, într-adevăr, un limbaj universal care nu ține cont de cultură sau vârstă.
Mai multe imagini puteți găsi pe pagina de Instagram a artistei.
Cuba
Două femei din Galați au fost agresate sexual într-un parc
For a musician, the competition is incredible in Cuba. Probably nowhere in the world you’ll find such a density of extraordinary musicians. So to make it to the top, besides talent, you need years and years of practice. I met Yansa last October, on the colonial streets of old Havana, where she was playing with her band, at a terrace. Here the best music is on the streets, at terraces, in bars, not so much in concert halls. Yansa plays the flute since she was 8. While most of the other children were outside, playing, she was inside, practicing hard, defying the heat and the tiredness. But she told me that all the sacrifices worth it. Today she can make a decent living from doing what she loves most. More than that, she also supports her parents, financially. She knows how many efforts they did for her and now she’s happy to help them too. Economically speaking, there are many shortages in Cuba. Humanly speaking, there’s definitely no shortage of beautiful people. #Cuba #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Arabia Saudită
VIDEO Agresor de femei, luat la bătaie pe stradă de doi bărbați
Nujood is a painter, so when I met her in February, in the old town of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, I said to myself that I have to find a picturesque shot. But the light was really bad so we stayed for hours drinking tea and chatting, like so many locals love to do. After a lovely conversation, the picturesque shot was finally there, waiting for us. From the beginning, Nujood was attracted by the visual part of life. Maybe because since childhood she suffered from a hearing disability and had to learn lip reading. Today she wears hearing aids in both ears and that makes her life much easier. She feels fortunate and wants to give back to those in need. That’s why, besides painting, she also works with children with learning disabilities. She knows from her own experience what they need most. #SaudiArabia #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Islanda
Mesaj pentru „Colo” & Co: Femeile NU „și-o cer”, cu atât mai puțin...
She’s Sigríður, a few days ago, on the streets of Reykjavik, Iceland. Last week I left this cold and splendid country which gave me the chance to meet amazing women with fascinating names. I’m now in Toronto, Canada. There is where my journey to the Americas begins. It’s my daughter’s first trip outside Europe, and I, myself, feel like I’m for the very first time here. New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, Texas and then Latin America, be ready, we’re coming!
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Guatemala
That’s Isabel, in Antigua, Guatemala, a few weeks ago. She studies to become an IT programmer and loves to play guitar and ukulele. Apparently no connection between these fields. But Isabel learned to play the two instruments in front of her computer, on the internet. After some intense months I finish my journey through the Americas where I gathered almost 100 amazing stories and portraits of women. Will soon fly to Australia and then start the journey around Asia. Traveling with a baby is super intense and at the moment I don’t have the time to write most of the stories of the women I encounter. But everything is put aside and when the time will come they will all be part of the second part of The Atlas of Beauty Book. #TheAtlasOfBeauty by @mihaela_noroc #AroundTheWorld #Guatemala
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Iran
LATER EDIT: Setareh is from Tehran, Iran. I photographed her in her home, last year, where we talked about her passion for poetry. Thank you so much for so many answers. Let’s not forget that wherever we’re from, we are part of the same family called humanity and the goal of this game is to underline that. ---------------------------------- I’m starting a series called “Guess where she’s from?” I will sometimes be posting photos of women that I photographed from all corners of the world, asking you to guess where are they from. Through this small game I want to show that although we are so different, there are many similar things that unite us and sometimes it’s very hard to say where is somebody from. We are part of different cultures and traditions, and we should celebrate that, but in the same time we are all part of the same great family called humanity. So guess where she’s from. I will leave a comment with the answer in a few hours.
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Moldova
I took this photo of Nadia, one year ago, on the streets of Chisinau, Moldova. She told me that in her early 20s she was thinking that those are the best years of somebody’s life. But her early 30s changed her perspective, because they turned out to be even more rewarding. Each age has its own beauty and while thinking about past and future is important, being in the now, enjoying every second of life, is what matter most, I guess. #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld #Moldova
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Tibet
I can’t wait to return to Asia in about one month. My first trip there, with The Atlas of Beauty, was more than four years ago. I still remember very well this Tibetan woman who was both exhausted and happy, after a long pilgrimage to Labrang Monastery, one of the most important sites for Tibetan Buddhism.
O postare distribuită de The Atlas Of Beauty (@the.atlas.of.beauty) pe
Brazilia
Traveling a few months ago in Brazil was a real life lesson for me. This incredible country has much poverty, violence, and suffering, but it doesn’t forget to smile, to dance, to be kind and warm-hearted, even in the most difficult moments, like the economic crisis that followed the boom years. Suelem was born in a Rio de Janeiro favela, then sent to live with her aunt in São Paulo to escape the poverty. She moved back in Rio and now works hard seven days a week in an accessories shop hoping for a better future. For more portraits and stories please order The Atlas of Beauty book. For any book the first days of life are decisive so I would be very grateful if you decide to order today. Link in bio.