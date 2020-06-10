Marshall a prins pasiune pentru teatrul de umbre în timpul unei veri petrecute pe insulă Frye. Îi plăcea să privească apusul și și-a propus atunci să facă fotografii cu siluete din carton. Prima sa creație a fost un crocodil tăiat dintr-o cutie de pantofi.
De atunci, Marshall a realizat numeroase astfel de siluete de carton, iar scenetele sale au devenit mai complexe, incorporand mai multe detalii.
Proiectul se numește Sunset Selfie și poți vedea mai multe imagini pe pagina lui de Instagram.
