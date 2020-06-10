Entertainment10 Iunie 202016:00de Violeta Olteanu

Lectura de 3 minute

John Marshall este un scriitor și producător TV câștigător al premiilor Emmy cu o pasiune pentru teatrul de umbre. Acesta creează siluete de carton pe care le aduce apoi la viață, punându-le în diferite scenete. Fotografiază scenetele la apus pentru a le da un plus de dramatism.

Marshall a prins pasiune pentru teatrul de umbre în timpul unei veri petrecute pe insulă Frye. Îi plăcea să privească apusul și și-a propus atunci să facă fotografii cu siluete din carton. Prima sa creație a fost un crocodil tăiat dintr-o cutie de pantofi.

De atunci, Marshall a realizat numeroase astfel de siluete de carton, iar scenetele sale au devenit mai complexe, incorporand mai multe detalii.

Proiectul se numește Sunset Selfie și poți vedea mai multe imagini pe pagina lui de Instagram.

















“Look at us,” I said. “We’re lost in the woods. It’s almost dark. Whose idea was it to take this stupid hike anyway?” ______________________________________ #illustrationhowl #socfeature #picame #art_correct @granit_spahiu #art_creatives24h #creative_art_world #silhouette_creative @jhyattphoto @seamus2021 @sunflowerof21 @b_kidwell #ilovesunsets #sunsetart #artofinstagram #instagram #raw_silhouette #super_photosunsets #atdiff_silhouette @americamena #sunsetselfies #sunsets #cardboard #cutouts #silhouettes #ET #ETphonehome #StevenSpeilberg #aliens #area51 #creators #aliens_space_world #ufolovers

O postare distribuită de Sunset Selfies | Silhouettes (@sunsetselfies) pe





Te-ar putea interesa si:

In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului.