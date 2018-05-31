Meciul a durat o ora si opt minute.

Romanca si-a asigurat un cec in valoare de 130.000 de euro si 130 de puncte WTA.

In urmatoarea faza, jucatoarea din Constanta urmeaza sa o intalneasca pe Andrea Petkovic, pe care a reusit sa o invinga pana acum de sase ori in sapte dueluri, scrie digisport.ro.

. @Simona_Halep brings up her 30th win of 2018 to reach @rolandgarros third round--> https://t.co/5aEUeKMWoE pic.twitter.com/vxs6SllkH8

30th match win of the year for @Simona_Halep 👍

She defeats Townsend 6-3 6-1 to set up 3R clash with Petkovic.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/WjAMwyvr0R