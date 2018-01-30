"Ramas bun, Melbourne. A fost un turneu foarte bun si intotdeauna traiesc un moment special atunci cand joc intr-o finala de grand slam. Chiar daca nu am castigat trofeul, sunt de-a dreptul recunoscatoare pentru aceasta experienta. Iti multumesc D.(nr. antrenor: Darren Cahill) ca ai fost alaturi de mine in aceasta frumoasa calatorie. Este cea de-a doua noastra finala de grand slam si sper ca ne vom mai intalni cu o astfel de ocazie si ca a treia oara va fi a noastra", a scris Simona Halep pe contul sau de Instagram.
"Sunt complet epuizata, trebuie sa fac niste teste pentru a vedea cat de grave sunt accidentarile. Caroline (Wozniacki) a jucat foarte bine, merita sa castige. Viata merge inainte, a fost doar un meci de tenis. Este trist ca n-am castigat, viata merge inainte, sper ca urmatoarea finala de Grand Slam, daca voi mai avea noroc sa ajung in vreuna, sa o castig", declarat jucatoarea la venirea in tara, unde a fost intampinata de fani care au felicitat-o pentru perfomanta de la Australian Open, noteaza sport.ro.
Bye Melbourne. It s been a great tournament, it s always a special moment to play a grand slam final. Not the trophy i wanted but i m really thankful of this experience. Thank you D for being by my side in this beautiful journey. It s our second GS final together, let s hope that i ll face again this opportunity and the 3 rd time will be ours😝! #bestfans#thankstoeveryone#nevergiveup#keepworking#believe#enjoy
