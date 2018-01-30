Bye Melbourne. It s been a great tournament, it s always a special moment to play a grand slam final. Not the trophy i wanted but i m really thankful of this experience. Thank you D for being by my side in this beautiful journey. It s our second GS final together, let s hope that i ll face again this opportunity and the 3 rd time will be ours😝! #bestfans#thankstoeveryone#nevergiveup#keepworking#believe#enjoy

