Biserica catolica a fost punctul de reper al expozitiei de anul acesta a Costume Institute, din cadrul Met din New York dedicat modei, care a facut un paralelism intre catolicism si haute couture.

Pentru a finanta aceasta expozitie a Costume Institute, "marea preoteasa a modei" Anna Wintour organizeaza in fiecare an Gala Met, care rivalizeaza cu ceremonia premiilor Oscar ca eveniment monden al anului in SUA.


Redactorul-sef al revistei Vogue reuseste sa atraga celebritatile in voga ale momentului pentru aceasta serata, unde un bilet de intrare costa, pentru ceilalti participanti, 30.000 de dolari de persoana.

Anul acesta, gazdele evenimentului au fost alaturi de Anna Wintour, avocata Amal Clooney, sotia lui actorului George Clooney, creatoarea de moda Donatella Versace si cantareata Rihanna.


Ca si la precedentele editii din 2015 si 2017, cantareata din Barbados a atras din toate privirile cu rochia sa bustiera "papala", asortata cu o mantie si o mitra pe cap, intreaga tinuta fiind brodata cu sute de perle si incrustatii de pietre negre.

Tinuta a fost semnata de Maison Margiela, un mod de a-i intinde mana designerului John Galliano, a carui trecere pe la casa Dior nu a fost uitata si care va inaugura joi noua sa expozitie de inspiratie catolica "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", scrie Agerpres.

Rihanna a reusit sa o eclipseze pe senzatia momentului, cantareata de rap Cardi B, a carei rochie foarte decoltata era in ton cu cea artistei din Barbados ca inspiratie si incrustatii. La brat cu designerul Jeremy Scott, care i-a conceput rochia cu trena lunga pentru casa Moschino, Cardi B, insarcinata, a coborat scarile Met intr-un turbion de flashuri.


Multe alte vedete, precum actrita Blake Lively, cantareata Solange sau celebra Madonna au optat pentru inspiratia religioasa pentru tintele lor.

Alte vestimentatii care au taiat respiratia au fost cea insotita de aripi purtata de vedeta pop Katy Perry, cea decorata cu multe cruci a cantaretei Lana Del Rey, spectaculoasa rochie aurie a lui Kim Kardashian sau rochia purtata de Jennifer Lopez.

Nu sunt de omis nici tinutele purtate de Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Grande, Deepika Padukone, Kate Bosworth, Rita Ora.