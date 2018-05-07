Biserica catolica a fost punctul de reper al expozitiei de anul acesta a Costume Institute, din cadrul Met din New York dedicat modei, care a facut un paralelism intre catolicism si haute couture.
Pentru a finanta aceasta expozitie a Costume Institute, "marea preoteasa a modei" Anna Wintour organizeaza in fiecare an Gala Met, care rivalizeaza cu ceremonia premiilor Oscar ca eveniment monden al anului in SUA.
Anul acesta, gazdele evenimentului au fost alaturi de Anna Wintour, avocata Amal Clooney, sotia lui actorului George Clooney, creatoarea de moda Donatella Versace si cantareata Rihanna.
Rihanna a reusit sa o eclipseze pe senzatia momentului, cantareata de rap Cardi B, a carei rochie foarte decoltata era in ton cu cea artistei din Barbados ca inspiratie si incrustatii. La brat cu designerul Jeremy Scott, care i-a conceput rochia cu trena lunga pentru casa Moschino, Cardi B, insarcinata, a coborat scarile Met intr-un turbion de flashuri.
