Pe locul doi s-a aflat "Dunkirk", care a primit 3 Oscaruri, in timp ce alte patru filme au plecat cu cate doua statuete.

Iata lista completa a castigatorilor celei de a 90-a editii a premiilor Academiei americane de film:

Cel mai bun film: "The Shape of Water". La aceasta categorie au fost nominalizate filmele "Call Me by Your Name", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "Phantom Thread", "The Post", si "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri".

Cel mai bun actor: Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour")

Cea mai buna actrita: Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri")

Cel mai bun regizor: Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water)

Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar: Allison Janney ("I, Tonya")

Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar: Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri")

Cel mai bun film intr-o limba straina: "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)



Cea mai buna imagine: Roger A. Deakins ("Blade Runner 2049")

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: James Ivory ("Call Me by Your Name")

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Jordan Peele ("Get Out")

Cel mai bun film de animatie: "Coco"

Cel mai bun film documentar: "Icarus"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: "The Silent Child"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animatie: "Dear Basketball"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

Cea mai buna coloana sonora: "The Shape of Water"

Cel mai bun cantec original: "Remember Me" (Coco)

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "Dunkirk"

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "Dunkirk"

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Blade Runner 2049"

Cel mai bun montaj de film: "Dunkirk"

Cele mai bune costume: "Phantom Thread"

Cele mai bune machiaj si coafura: "Darkest Hour"

Cea mai buna scenografie: "The Shape of Water".