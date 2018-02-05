Dupa ce, in urma cu doua zile, Uma Thurman il acuza pe regizorul Quentin Tarantino ca a fortat-o sa conduca un autovehicul care se afla intr-o stare proasta de functionare, cu 100 km/ ora, pe un drum nisipos, lucru ce a cauzat un accident care i-a pus in pericol mobilitatea picioarelor, actrita a facut publice imaginile.
"Circumstantele acestui incident au fost neglijente pana la punctul criminalitatii. Nu cred ca intentiile au fost insa unele malitioase. Quentin Tarantino a regretat profund si inca ii pare rau de acest incident. Mi-a dat filmarea cativa ani mai tarziu, astfel incat eu sa o pot face publica, indiferent ca acesta este un incident pentru care, cel mai probabil, nu se va face dreptate. Mi-a dat filmarea stiind si ca ii pot face rau si sunt mandra de el ca a avut curaj si a ales sa faca lucrul corect. Musamalizarea este insa de neiertat. Pentru asta singurii responsabili sunt Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh si deja celebrul Harvey Weinstein. Ei au mintit, au distrus dovezi si au continuat sa minta despre raul permanent pe care mi l-au cauzat. Musamalizarea facuta de ei a avut intentii rele si sper sa le fie rusine pe vesnicie”, a scris Uma Thurman pe Instagram, potrivit digi24.ro.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
