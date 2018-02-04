''Cu mare tristete, eu si familia mea anuntam decesul neasteptat al fratelui si fiului nostru, Chris Cattrall'', a scris actrita intr-un mesaj publicat pe Twitter, insotit de o fotografie a fratelui sau.
It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.
A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on
Cu putin timp inainte, Kim Cattrall semnalase printr-un mesaj publicat pe contul de Instagram ca fratele sau, care locuia in localitatea Lacombe din provincia canadiana Alberta (vest), disparuse de acasa de marti. Ea a precizat ca telefonul mobil, cheile si portofelul fratelui sau fusesera gasite pe o masa din locuinta acestuia, iar usa de la intrare era deschisa.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on
Politia canadiana a demarat o ancheta pentru gasirea lui Christopher Cattrall.
Duminica, actrita in varsta de 61 de ani a anuntat ca trupul fratelui sau a fost gasit. Decesul acestuia nu a fost considerat suspect, a precizat postul CBC citand surse din politie.