Mai multe despre
"In ultimele cinci luni am incercat sa trec peste o boala autonoma. Nu a fost deloc o calatorie usoara… Cateodata ma simt bine, alteori nu. Este un diagnostic complicat si inca mai invat despre el. In acest moment, medicii nu mi-au permis sa zbor atat de mult si nici sa sustin un concert imediat dupa ce aterizez", a anuntat vedeta pe Instagram, cerandu-si totodata scuze fanilor pentru ca nu va putea participa la festivalul AfroPunk, noteaza digi24.ro.
Cantareata Solange Piaget Knowles, in varsta de 31 de ani, si-a lansat primul album, intitulat "Solo Star", in 2003, cand avea 16 ani, discul neavand insa mare succes la public. A avut cateva roluri minore in filme si a scris muzica pentru Beyonce si celelalte foste membre ale formatiei Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland si Michelle Williams. In 2004 s-a casatorit cu Daniel Smith, cu care are un fiu, dar aceasta casnicie s-a incheiat in 2007. Anul urmator a lansat al doilea material discografic, "Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams", primit bine de critica muzicala si ajungand pe locul al noualea in topul Billboard 200. In 2012 a lansat al treilea album, "True".
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on
Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook
Facebook Google Twitter
Aboneaza-te la 9AM sau conecteaza-te prin Facebook pentru a primi periodic articole similare.
In lipsa unui acord scris din partea Internet Corp, puteti prelua maxim 500 de caractere din acest articol daca precizati sursa si daca inserati vizibil linkul articolului Solange Knowles, sora mai mica a artistei Beyonce, a marturisit ca sufera de o tulburare a sistemului nervos.